In Puerto Morelos there are approximately 30,000 people, so this place is quite quiet. Additionally, it presents a first-class infrastructure: it is located 15 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, and the construction of the Mayan Train is expected, as well as the Go Grand Outlet Riviera Maya projects —which will be the mall largest in Latin America—, the Route of the Cenotes and the Amikoo Park, which will house the Museum of Mayan Anthropology and Archeology, as well as various attractions.

Also, Puerto Morelos is the third preferred destination for tourists in the region, after Cancun and Playa del Carmen. There, water sports such as diving are practiced to appreciate part of what makes up the second largest reef system in the world.

Being in the Riviera Maya, Selva Escondida is the place from where residents can go to Playa del Carmen (which is 20 minutes away), to another of the beautiful beaches that characterize Quintana Roo, as well as visit any weekend. of the Mayan treasures that are very close, such as Tulum.

Likewise, the residential development has a pool, clubhouse, grills, palapas and an area pet friendly to spend a pleasant time with the family; while for moments of exercise, it has an area for yoga, gym and court for multiple sports. In addition, there is private security 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All this allows you to enjoy a more relaxed life plan.