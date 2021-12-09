Health is not only essential for all people but it is also one of the most competitive areas in our country. It can be seen from the moment of entering the university because there are many interested parties but few places available. While entering the labor field must fight against others to achieve stand out. In the end, only those who have the most virtues manage to position themselves within the taste of the patients. For this reason, to recognize the most outstanding doctors, the Top Doctors Awards were created.

In its sixth edition in Mexico the names of the 50 best specialists in our country were announced. While the most important thing is that this recognition is defined by members of the medical community, which has chosen through an online nomination platform the most prominent in private medicine.

In this sense, it should be noted that to date this platform has more than 90 thousand specialists around the world. Its main function is to link health professionals with patients to make appointments at any time.

The best specialists in Mexico

After a long process, the names of the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021 were finally revealed. In this edition, they were awarded to 50 medical specialists from 11 states of the republic: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Mexico City.

In a matter of specialties there are 34 different ones, such as Cardiology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Dermatology and Psychiatry, among others. In addition, 11 women have been selected as the best specialists in Dermatology, Allergology, Rheumatology or Pediatric Neurology in Mexico City and Colima, to cite one example.

Without further ado, it’s time to meet the winners of the 2021 Top Doctors Awards:

  • Dr. María Isabel Rojo Gutiérrez
    Allergology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Rubén Shturman Ellstein
    Allergology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Jesús Antonio González Hermosillo González
    Cardiology and Electrophysiology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Neisser Morales Victorino
    Cardiology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Carlos Riera Kinkel
    Heart surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Liza María Pompa González
    Bariatric Surgery
    Baja California
  • Dr. Alejandro Rossano García
    General Surgery and Transplants
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Fernando Cordera
    Oncologic surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Raúl Alejandro López Saucedo
    Oncological Surgeon and Oncologist
    Aguascalientes
  • Dr. Daniel Acevedo Polakovich
    Pediatric Surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Achar Zavalza
    Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Roberto Carlos Mares Morales
    Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
    Puebla
  • Dr. Enrique Guzmán de Alba
    Thoracic surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Luis Rocha Ramírez
    Coloproctology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Susana Mercedes Canalizo Almeida
    Dermatology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Adriana Gricel Pérez Uribe
    Dermatology / Dermato-Oncology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Miguel Ángel Gómez Sámano
    Endocrinology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Sergio Zúñiga Guajardo
    Endocrinology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Christian Mendoza Cosío
    Neurorehabilitator
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Salvador Javier De la Garza González
    Gastroenterology and Endoscopy
    New Lion
  • Dr. Felipe Zamarripa Dorsey
    Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy
    Mexico City
  • Dra. Clara del Carmen Flores Acosta
    Gynecology and Obstetrics
    New Lion
  • Dr. Yazmín Hernández Balderas
    Gynecology Oncology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Ángel Vázquez Pacheco
    Gynecologist and Mastologist
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Adrián Morales Wonder
    Hematology
    Puebla
  • Dr. José Eugenio Vázquez Meraz
    Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez
    Microbiology and infectology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Juan Alfredo Tamayo and Orozco
    Nephrologist and Internist Physician
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Justino Regalado Pineda
    Pneumology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Jesús Rocha Maguey
    Neurosurgery
    Sinaloa
  • Dr. Jorge Alfonso Vidaurreta Serrano
    Neurosurgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Antonio Infante Cantú
    Pediatric neurology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Marthe Alice Chantal Bricard González
    Nutrition and diet
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Enrique González García
    Dentistry and dentists
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Ricardo Mitrani Boyle
    Dentistry and dentists
    Mexico City
  • Dra. Blanca Hernández Valerio
    Ophthalmology
    Jalisco
  • Dr. Juan Antonio Reyes Nava
    Radiation Oncology
    Guanajuato
  • Dr. César Augusto Gonzáles Bazán
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Tabasco
  • Dr. Salvador Óscar Rivero Boschert
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Armando Torres-Gómez
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Antonio Robles Avilés
    Otorhinolaryngology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Nancy Barrera
    Pediatric neurology
    Mexico City
  • Dra. Ana Citlalli Mojarro Spirit
    Pediatrics
    Colima
  • Jorge Mariné González
    Psychology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Arturo Mendoza López
    Psychiatrist, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Adult Psychoanalyst
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Treviño
    Radiology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Gerardo Barroso Villa
    Assisted reproduction
    Mexico City
  • Dr. María Elena Soto López
    Rheumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Said Castro Zazueta
    Urology
    Jalisco
  • Dr. Roberto Garza Cortés
    Urology
    New Lion
