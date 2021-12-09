Health is not only essential for all people but it is also one of the most competitive areas in our country. It can be seen from the moment of entering the university because there are many interested parties but few places available. While entering the labor field must fight against others to achieve stand out. In the end, only those who have the most virtues manage to position themselves within the taste of the patients. For this reason, to recognize the most outstanding doctors, the Top Doctors Awards were created.
In its sixth edition in Mexico the names of the 50 best specialists in our country were announced. While the most important thing is that this recognition is defined by members of the medical community, which has chosen through an online nomination platform the most prominent in private medicine.
In this sense, it should be noted that to date this platform has more than 90 thousand specialists around the world. Its main function is to link health professionals with patients to make appointments at any time.
The best specialists in Mexico
After a long process, the names of the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021 were finally revealed. In this edition, they were awarded to 50 medical specialists from 11 states of the republic: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Mexico City.
In a matter of specialties there are 34 different ones, such as Cardiology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Dermatology and Psychiatry, among others. In addition, 11 women have been selected as the best specialists in Dermatology, Allergology, Rheumatology or Pediatric Neurology in Mexico City and Colima, to cite one example.
Without further ado, it’s time to meet the winners of the 2021 Top Doctors Awards:
- Dr. María Isabel Rojo Gutiérrez
Allergology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Rubén Shturman Ellstein
Allergology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Jesús Antonio González Hermosillo González
Cardiology and Electrophysiology
Mexico City
- Dr. Neisser Morales Victorino
Cardiology
Mexico City
- Dr. Carlos Riera Kinkel
Heart surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. Liza María Pompa González
Bariatric Surgery
Baja California
- Dr. Alejandro Rossano García
General Surgery and Transplants
Mexico City
- Dr. Fernando Cordera
Oncologic surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. Raúl Alejandro López Saucedo
Oncological Surgeon and Oncologist
Aguascalientes
- Dr. Daniel Acevedo Polakovich
Pediatric Surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Achar Zavalza
Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Roberto Carlos Mares Morales
Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
Puebla
- Dr. Enrique Guzmán de Alba
Thoracic surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Luis Rocha Ramírez
Coloproctology
Mexico City
- Dr. Susana Mercedes Canalizo Almeida
Dermatology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Adriana Gricel Pérez Uribe
Dermatology / Dermato-Oncology
Mexico City
- Dr. Miguel Ángel Gómez Sámano
Endocrinology
Mexico City
- Dr. Sergio Zúñiga Guajardo
Endocrinology
New Lion
- Dr. Christian Mendoza Cosío
Neurorehabilitator
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Salvador Javier De la Garza González
Gastroenterology and Endoscopy
New Lion
- Dr. Felipe Zamarripa Dorsey
Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy
Mexico City
- Dra. Clara del Carmen Flores Acosta
Gynecology and Obstetrics
New Lion
- Dr. Yazmín Hernández Balderas
Gynecology Oncology
Mexico City
- Dr. Ángel Vázquez Pacheco
Gynecologist and Mastologist
Mexico City
- Dr. Adrián Morales Wonder
Hematology
Puebla
- Dr. José Eugenio Vázquez Meraz
Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
Mexico City
- Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez
Microbiology and infectology
Mexico City
- Dr. Juan Alfredo Tamayo and Orozco
Nephrologist and Internist Physician
Mexico City
- Dr. Justino Regalado Pineda
Pneumology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Jesús Rocha Maguey
Neurosurgery
Sinaloa
- Dr. Jorge Alfonso Vidaurreta Serrano
Neurosurgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Antonio Infante Cantú
Pediatric neurology
New Lion
- Dr. Marthe Alice Chantal Bricard González
Nutrition and diet
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Enrique González García
Dentistry and dentists
Mexico City
- Dr. Ricardo Mitrani Boyle
Dentistry and dentists
Mexico City
- Dra. Blanca Hernández Valerio
Ophthalmology
Jalisco
- Dr. Juan Antonio Reyes Nava
Radiation Oncology
Guanajuato
- Dr. César Augusto Gonzáles Bazán
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Tabasco
- Dr. Salvador Óscar Rivero Boschert
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Armando Torres-Gómez
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Antonio Robles Avilés
Otorhinolaryngology
Mexico City
- Dr. Nancy Barrera
Pediatric neurology
Mexico City
- Dra. Ana Citlalli Mojarro Spirit
Pediatrics
Colima
- Jorge Mariné González
Psychology
Mexico City
- Dr. Arturo Mendoza López
Psychiatrist, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Adult Psychoanalyst
Mexico City
- Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Treviño
Radiology
New Lion
- Dr. Gerardo Barroso Villa
Assisted reproduction
Mexico City
- Dr. María Elena Soto López
Rheumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Said Castro Zazueta
Urology
Jalisco
- Dr. Roberto Garza Cortés
Urology
New Lion