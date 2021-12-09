Health is not only essential for all people but it is also one of the most competitive areas in our country. It can be seen from the moment of entering the university because there are many interested parties but few places available. While entering the labor field must fight against others to achieve stand out. In the end, only those who have the most virtues manage to position themselves within the taste of the patients. For this reason, to recognize the most outstanding doctors, the Top Doctors Awards were created.

In its sixth edition in Mexico the names of the 50 best specialists in our country were announced. While the most important thing is that this recognition is defined by members of the medical community, which has chosen through an online nomination platform the most prominent in private medicine.

In this sense, it should be noted that to date this platform has more than 90 thousand specialists around the world. Its main function is to link health professionals with patients to make appointments at any time.

The best specialists in Mexico

After a long process, the names of the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021 were finally revealed. In this edition, they were awarded to 50 medical specialists from 11 states of the republic: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Mexico City.

In a matter of specialties there are 34 different ones, such as Cardiology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Dermatology and Psychiatry, among others. In addition, 11 women have been selected as the best specialists in Dermatology, Allergology, Rheumatology or Pediatric Neurology in Mexico City and Colima, to cite one example.

Without further ado, it’s time to meet the winners of the 2021 Top Doctors Awards: