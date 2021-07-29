Antibiotics are used to fight serious infections caused by bacteria, which can put the individual’s life at risk. However, excessive prescribing, incorrect selection, self-prescribing, and inadequate adherence to treatment. They become actions of misuse of this type of medicine, which can cause adverse risks for the well-being of the human being.

Pneumonia, which is considered a serious infection, and septicemia, which is the body’s extreme response to infection, are treated with antibiotics. In, but, the ease of acquiring them has made them very popular. Being used inappropriately to fight common bacteria such as bronchitis or viral infections such as influenza, causing major complications.

Antibiotics save lives with proper use

Responsible use of antibiotics can help maintain health and life. Above all, in special cases where patients are at higher risk of contracting infections. Because they are used as a prevention and control tool, against surgical intervention, kidney disease, radiotherapy or chemotherapy. 1

Likewise, it should be borne in mind that health professionals are the only people trained to provide guidance on antibiotic treatment. Therefore, they should be used safely as prescribed, discard the remaining doses and never use those that have been recommended to another person.

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the main consequences of the misuse of antibiotics. Making bacteria and different types of germs resistant, creating new stronger seeds. Causing more serious infections like meningitis and tuberculosis. 2

Poisoning is another response of the body to excess antibiotics. Where the rash, dizziness, nausea and diarrhea, can be mild signs. Because, you can also have acute symptoms. Such as shortness of breath, stomach pain, loss of toilet training, vision problems, and spontaneous bleeding.

The World Health Organization, WHO, insists on the correct use of antibiotics. Since currently antibiotic resistance is one of the great threats to health and food safety worldwide. Especially because bacteria mutate to adapt, increasing the number of infections, at the same time that antibiotics have been losing their effectiveness. 3

In the same way, international organizations and different governments promote prevention programs. In such a way, that the general population uses antibiotics only when they have been prescribed, following the instructions of the health professional. Likewise, the community is invited to follow hygiene protocols to avoid infections and other types of pathologies that can be avoided.

The consequences of the misuse of antibiotics fall on health. Mainly, because the bacteria are transformed, inhibiting the chemical compounds of this type of medicine. Which leads to nature developing more aggressive and resistant microorganisms, which cause more disabling diseases, which put the life and well-being of the individual at risk.

