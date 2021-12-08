The list of fines and sanctions of the SAT that has been released, are a series of references to which we must be attentive, due to the evident influence that these have on commercial activity and how important it is to contribute based on what It is stipulated by the regulatory fiscal body.

Within this announcement it is important to know the tax regulation in consumption and define, based on the goals established in this area, activities that undoubtedly represent an important success in the way in which the activity of a professional is regulated, business or entrepreneur, to know how to act fiscally and therefore make better decisions.

2022 and its new fiscal challenge

20222 comes not only for purposes, but also with a list of all the fines and sanctions that the SAT will be applying, this based on information published by The financial.

According to the media, during 2022 the Service will increase the severity of the fines and sanctions with which fraud is fought.

One of the most important measures that the SAT will be implementing is that if it identifies people over 18 years of age with economic activity and they are not registered in the RFC, they will receive a fine of between 3 thousand 870 and 11 thousand 600 pesos.

Among other actions that we will see by the SAT is that if a CFDI is canceled after the deadline, it will be liable to a fine of between five and ten percent of the amount per invoice sent.

Regarding the Authorized Certification Provider (PAC), if it fails to comply with the validations of the CFDI, it will receive a fine of between 10 and 20 pesos for each certificate.

As for taxpayers, those who issue invoices without the necessary supplements, will receive a penalty of between 400 and 600 pesos per CFDI.

Invoices that can be canceled without customer acceptance are reduced in amount from five thousand to one thousand pesos.

All those who do not correct in time and form irregularities that led to the cancellation of a CFDI will be published from the list of noncompliant.

Those who issue false invoices or lend invoices to companies sanctioned by the SAT, will receive a fine of between 55 and 74 percent of the amount of each invoice.

Regarding taxpayers who have partners investigated for irregularities, they will be subject to possible suspensions of their digital stamps or rejection in the processing of their electronic signatures.

These series of regulations are important references of how control is being carried out in fiscal activity, especially because of the challenge of understanding the market and doing it from a very important perspective, which is to generate conversation in networks.

With this in mind, the series of controversial actions that we have seen at the national level, with accusations against great personalities such as Laura Bozzo, who became one of the most wanted people by the Mexican authorities, in a fact that to date, becomes relevant. Today it shows us the opportunity that brands have found to generate conversation with the consumer and not only that, to see the scope of tax decisions.

Now read: