11/28/2021 at 10:53 PM CET



The Real Madrid won by going back to Sevilla at the Bernabéu (2-1) in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The two teams played for the lead which, with this result, will continue for another week in the possession of the whites they now have. 33 points. The Seville stays room with 28, one less than Atlético de Madrid and Real society who share the second place, already 4 of the whites.

It was better the Seville in the first bars of the crash and Rafa mir He materialized the dominance of his own scoring the 0-1 at 12 minutes. He had very clear occasions the picture of Lopetegui to mark the second but in an error of Bond the tie came, the work of Benzema. The Madrid went for the match in the final stretch and took it thanks to a real goal from Vinicius in minute 86 already a stoppage of Courtois in the discount.

Second for the best goal difference is Atlético de Madrid that won in the field of Cádiz (1-4) thanks to a great second half in which all the goals of the match arrived. The clear victory of the team of Simeone was conceived with the targets of Lemar, Griezmann, strap and Cunha.

The Real Sociedad, third, moves away from first place after losing in his visit to RCD Espanyol (1-0). A bit of the parakeet Yangel Herrera in minute 77 he left the donostiarras without scoring and the victory of the Athletics it brought them down one place in the rankings.

FC Barcelona is seventh with 23 points after their victory at Villarreal (1-3) in a match in which he suffered more than the final score indicates. De Jong He overtook those of Xavi Hernandez at the beginning of the second half but from then on the Villareal cornered him. Chukwueze tied and when he suffered the most Barça both arrived from Memphis who tipped the score in his favor. The sentence was signed Coutinho in the discount, transforming a penalty that he himself had caused.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard