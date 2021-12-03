Last year, at Christmas so rare with its corresponding restrictions that we had to live the ugly sweater and Christmas pajamas They already caused a real furor. And this Christmas they return through the big door, with big brands like Oysho or Lefties that already have models among their collections.

There may be those who think that it is bullshit or tacky but as the saying goes, to taste the colors. At least we love them and we think a fun way to bring the family together for a while (if only for the photo).

So of course, when the other day we met the collection of sweaters and pajamas that Lidl has released this year We loved them, both for their designs and for their economical price:

Ugly sweaters





On the one hand we have Christmas sweaters (the so-called ugly sweater), of which Lidl has produced three different lines: for women, for men and for children. But as in everything, if we like a male model we can always take it and wear it as oversize.

For us





Lidl proposes two sweaters with Christmas motifs for women, one with colder colors and patterns, referring to snow, and the other in red with Christmas details such as a tree or reindeer. Both cost 9.99 euros.

For the little ones

Without a doubt our favorite models of all ugly sweater from Lidl are the smallest in the house, since in addition to having Christmas motifs, their models have lights and even sounds:





These first three models, with lighter colors and classic Christmas motifs, have built-in LED lights in them and cost 8.99 euros.

Christmas jumpers with LED lights





And these other three, in addition to having LED lights, have christmas sounds. Without a doubt they are the most and cost 8.99 euros.

Christmas jumpers with LED lights and sound

For him





The ugly sweater that Lidl proposes for men are these three models, with three well differentiated main colors: blue, red and green. And all with Christmas motifs different from which our favorite is the Christmas reindeer with beer for being the most fun. All cost 9.99 euros.

Pajamas





But Lidl has not been alone in the ugly sweaters and has launched a collection of pajamas, both for adults and children, to go together even when being at home:

For adults





Although on the Lidl page they are specified as men’s pajamas, we interpret them as unisex, so we only need to take the smallest size and wear them baggy. Because the truth that its two models are ideal. 11.99 euros.

For the little ones





The little ones in the house also have their Christmas pajamas models with three different options. For a price that makes us want to buy them all: 5.99 euros.

Christmas pajamas for kids





