Coloring books are not just for the little ones. In fact, Johanna Basford’s Secret Garden it was on the adult best-seller lists for months. In addition, it is common to see numerous Instagram users uploading their artistic achievements to the social network. But the fashion of coloring is not only fun, too it has a lot of benefits for you.





Sharpen your pencils and get ready to fully enjoy an afternoon remembering those of your childhood in which you and your friends sat down to fill in your picture books. Adult coloring books are all the rage and not only because the new versions, much more mature and adapted to our age, are very attractive, but also because they have also discovered that They can help you get to know yourself better, relax and release tension.

To sharpen it has been said!

An alternative to meditation.

Although it is true that coloring a drawing cannot be compared with the benefits of practicing other disciplines or artistic therapies, also helps you reduce anxiety and increase your self-esteem, according to the American Art Therapy Association.





Like meditation, coloring allows us to unplug from the fuss and routine and focus on something very mechanical, pleasant and without any artistic pressure. An oasis of peace in which it does not matter if you are very good at it or that you have bad taste combining colors. The important thing is the peace of mind that the process gives you.

The reason is that when we color we activate different areas of the two hemispheres of our brain; on the one hand the most logical part, since we have to stick to the shapes that we must fill in, and on the other hand to creativity, when we select and mix the colors. Likewise, the areas of the cerebral cortex, which control the smallest and most precise movements, are also involved in the process. According to the psychologist Gloria Martínez Ayala, the result is that this entire process slows down the activity of the brain amygdala, a basic part of our brain that regulates the control of emotions and affects stress.





Definitely, Coloring relaxes us because it allows us to focus on a very specific activity and not on our concerns. But coloring is not only beneficial for learning more about yourself and improving yourself, it also helps you express yourself. For those who seek a hobby that helps them enjoy simple things without any pressure, this is the ideal choice.

The fashion for adult coloring books has also hit hard in our country. Not only with El Jardín Secreto, also known artists such as ** Antonio Fraguas, Forges, have launched their own Coloring book. In the prologue of Coloritor, the psychologist Luis Rojas Marcos says things like this activity is “a novel and very effective remedy against the stress that we accumulate throughout the day. To achieve this, Forges uses the ability of human beings, as natural as it is wonderful, to create and express through drawings and colors images of the tangible and unseen”.





It is clear, color a few minutes a day It will not eliminate our problems or end our worries, but it is a nice mental parenthesis and a hobby that we can share with the little ones in the house.

