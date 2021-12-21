LG’s first gaming laptop debuts with Intel’s 11th generation processors, and the RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, who gives more?

LG has been manufacturing laptops for more than 20 years, so it is surprising that LG UltraGear 17G90Q is the company’s first gaming laptop.

It is added to its gaming line UltraGear, which already had monitors and other peripherals, in order to offer gamers a powerful gaming laptop, but at the same time light and handy: It is only 21.4 millimeters thick, and it only weighs 2.7 Kilos.

LG wanted to do a premiere in a big way, with a premium laptop with the best hardware of the moment. Has an elegant and resistant aluminum housing, with the UltraGear logo that certifies its gaming DNA:

It has a 17.3-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 300 Hz and a response time of 1 ms.

It is surprising that it is not an OLED screen with HDR, taking into account the pedigree of the company in this section. But it seems that it has preferred to focus on multiplayer games, which demand high refresh rates above 120 Hz.

Will mount 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake -H processors, with 16 or 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, Y RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics chip. With two NVMe SSDs up to 1TB.

Will also have a fingerprint reader on the power button, stereo speakers with 3D DTS: X Ultra sound, FullHD webcam with mic, and proprietary overclocking software.

RGB lights and a futuristic design are not enough to determine if a gaming laptop is right for you.

Other confirmed features are the connection WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 Ports, a USB Type C, two USB 3.2, HDMI output, and microSD card reader, among others.

It seems like a fairly complete gaming laptop, although it will have stiff competition, because it does not present any differentiating element either.

The LG Ultragear 17G90Q gaming laptop It will be presented on January 4 at CES 2022.

It will go on sale in the first quarter of the year in the United States and South Korea, and in the rest of the world a little later. Prices have not been provided.