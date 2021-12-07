Facebook has updated one of its most popular streaming games: Pac-Man. The classic “comecocos” receives a facelift while two novelties of great depth are included: multiplayer with up to three friends and a level creator; that can be shared and played with other Facebook contacts.

Facebook Gaming is the entertainment area within the social network, there are space from streaming games included in the platform itself to videos about any game developed, also communities around them. Given that Gaming is at a disadvantage compared to platforms for more popular “gamers”, such as Twitch or Discord, Facebook is determined to strengthen its portal with its own titles. Pac-Man Community is a good sample.

Pac-Man Community – Play without downloads with up to three friends

Pac-Man Community loading screen from the Facebook app

Facebook already included a Pac-Man in its instant games, a title that could be enjoyed through Facebook Messenger. Now, a new development carried out in collaboration with Genvid Tech brings a much more complete Pac-Man to the social network, although with all the aesthetics of the original. Bandai Namco holds the license.

Pac-Man Community offers access to the specific game, as well as the option to stream it and talk about it in the respective community. And without needing to download the title, an Internet connection with a certain capacity or even the Facebook app: Pac-Man Community also runs in the browser (mobile or desktop).

One of the advantages of this new development is that it allows create Pac-Man levels that can then be shared and played with friends. To do this, a set of basic tools are used to build the board, the boxes through which the “pacifier” will circulate, the location of the fruits and the colors of the mazes can be customized. Everything to create a Pac-Man screen to anyone’s taste.

Level creation screen from the mobile browser

Although Pac-Man Community does not include downloads, in-app purchases or ads, it does require registering with Facebook and uploading the entire list of friends (theoretically for multiplayer options). You can play from your mobile, whether or not you have the Facebook application installed, by entering the Pac-Man Community page.

