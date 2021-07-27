The correct use of spices and seasonings in the kitchen is a skill based on experience and an understanding of flavor and intensity that everyone can bring. We must not only try to use them correctly, we must also learn to combine them to achieve a unique flavor.

But what goal do we pursue when we use condiments? The added value is not only in the color and aroma, they also enhance the different flavors of our preparations.

In each region, the method for using and combining spices is different, depending on the culture and gastronomic tradition, the recipes can vary a lot, even achieving characteristic flavors directly related to the seasoning. Keep in mind that the use of spices also varies depending on the type of meat and how it is cooked.

An additional aspect of interest for the use of spices is that, by enhancing the flavor of the meat, it allows us to significantly reduce the amount of salt to use for seasoning, which will make our dish even healthier.

Spices for meat stews

Stews are traditional and nutritious dishes, the types of ingredients used in these preparations have hardly changed over time and a similar situation also occurs in the spices of stews.

Some spices that are not usually lacking in stews are ground black pepper, nutmeg, paprika or ground cumin. The spices are complemented by different herbs and aromatic plants, such as thyme or bay leaf and, occasionally, parsley. The perfect mixture of meat, vegetables and spices makes the stews have that characteristic and delicious flavor.

Spices for barbecue or grilled meat

Seasonings take on a special role in preparations that require a more intense flavor. For example, spices become perfect allies for roast meat.

The most widely used spices are dried oregano and chopped fresh parsley, which provide additional flavors and add great value to the preparation.

The use of paprika is very common, especially in pork or beef roasts. You can season chicken and turkey with the spice that you consider most appropriate, but it must be borne in mind that if it is a free-range chicken, the meat will have a more intense flavor, so it will go perfectly with curry, saffron or a little oregano. As for farm chicken, you can season it with turmeric or even chili powder.

Spices to preserve meat

If the meat is not frozen, it is necessary to carry out conservation work for proper conservation.

The spices help to preserve the meat in perfect condition for later consumption. Some of the most interesting spices used for this purpose are oregano, thyme and rosemary, thanks to their high concentration of natural antioxidants that can prevent the oxidation of meat molecules.