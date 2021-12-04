Although there are still about two years to go before the game is really finished, the developer Flow Games decided to launch Len’s Island. While there is no doubt about its potential, the reality is that it still lacks a lot of content to really enjoy the experience.

Len’s Island it is available for PC in Early Access.

Something that I may never understand is the obsession of the developers to launch a game that is not yet finished. Or, rather, that it basically has no content whatsoever. I can understand that they make this decision when they want to see answers from the public about what to improve. Or, in any case, when the game is divided into chapters and the last ones still need to be developed. But never when a game is released that has basically no content whatsoever. I really ask, what is the grace?

And this is not to hit the two people who are behind Flow Games and who are possibly leaving their body and soul in this project, but rather a comment towards many developers who take the same path. I had to try games in Early Access that were directly impossible to play due to the amount of bugs in them. Luckily, for its developers – and also for those who play it – the latter does not happen in Len’s Island.

Anyway, what is the game about?

Len’s Island it is – or at least it will seek to be, in the very distant future – a game of adventure and survival. The premise is not very different from what the market offers us today: we wake up on an island and, with the few elements that we have within our reach, we must focus on surviving. For them we must cut down trees, chop rocks, coal, etc. In short, any element that, over time, can be used to build another type of object.

The title also invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a farmer. Yes, we can have our own garden and plant various types of fruits and vegetables. Food is essential to improve our health. And what do we need life for? Len’s Island It also has dungeons full of strange creatures that will seek to kill us as soon as we enter there.

Within this small world there is also a tiny town in which we can not only get objects and food, but we can also sell what we have in our backpack. The gold coins that we receive in exchange will help us to buy the elements that we think we need.

So a lot of potential but little content

As I mentioned previously, the problem with Len’s Island It is not the game itself –because in fact it has various elements that any lover of the genre could enjoy– but its little content. The cave to explore? Only one, crafting elements? I count them on the fingers of one hand, Interaction in the village? Null, the few NPCs repeat the same dialogues over and over again.

Another problem that I encountered along the way is that there is not a single sentence dedicated to lore. Although it is not mandatory for games to have a story, it never hurts to introduce, with some line, even minimal, where it is, how it got there, what its objective is. As I said, the dialogues with the NPCs are almost non-existent: they only know how to repeat the same sentence over and over again.

Despite the criticism that I am making, there is something important to note that I do not want to overlook. During my time in Len’s Island I did not find any kind of bug. The game, at all times, ran me perfectly. It seems minimal, but within what tend to be many of the outputs in Early Access it is quite an achievement.

CONCLUSION:

There is no doubt that Len’s Island has a lot to offer, even if that is, sadly, in the very, very, very distant future. While there are a variety of things to do, each of them can only be enjoyed in an extremely superficial way.

There is no other choice but to hope that its developers finally add more content, content that really represents something for the gameplay and there we can, objectively, comment on each point of the game in a more precise way.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)

Processor: 2.4 Ghz Dual Core CPU – Memory: 8 GB of RAM – Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 4 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: 2.8 Ghz QuadCore CPU or faster – Memory: 8 GB of RAM – Graphics: 4+ GB Dedicated -Memory – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 4 GB of available space

