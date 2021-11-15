The war to seize the gap that Huawei has left in the high-end Android phones is more exciting than ever. Apparently, the last major move will come from Xiaomi which, as the well-known leaker tells us Digital Chat Station, would have teamed up with Leica to sign the cameras of the future Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

This move will mark the end of an alliance between Huawei and Leica that ends with the launch of the recent Huawei P50, giving way to the agreement with another of the large Chinese manufacturers that continued in the search to improve the quality of its cameras and that, finally, could get to get the final step.

Xiaomi x Leica, the hope of lovers of mobile photography

Of course, we must bear in mind that, for the moment, this alliance is only a simple rumor that is not confirmed by either party, so it is information that we must take with a grain of salt.





In this leak, Digital Chat Station has shown us the photograph of the back of a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra on whose panel we can see the Leica brand suggesting the agreement between both companies.

Beyond that, we do not know much more information about both the agreement and the device itself, which is only expected to include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor and triple camera with 50 megapixel sensors.

Xiaomi is the brand Leica will partner with 👀

We will be attentive to any additional information that may arise in this regard but, without a doubt, this agreement could be fantastic news in order for Xiaomi to definitely have cameras at the level of the high-end Android, something that the company’s users have been able to experience in the current Xiaomi 11 Ultra, but the final push that Leica could give it is still missing.

