If we have verified that it is indeed a software failure, it may be caused by various reasons. Either due to driver failure, a user account problem, the presence of corrupted files or the installation of some applications, these may be some of the causes that may originate it.

Whatever the reason why this happens, we are going to show you a series of actions that we can carry out to put an end to this annoying problem that prevents us from using it correctly in our day to day life.

Enable right button as primary

Since the left button is the one that we usually use to confirm actions that we are going to perform, it will prevent us from doing this work. Therefore, we must configure it so that these actions can be carried out using the right button, while it does not work. To do this, we are going to use keyboard shortcuts, we will move through the menus with the Tab key and we will confirm the actions with Enter.

In this way, we press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I” to access the “Configuration” section. Later we press the TAB key, move with the cursors to the “Devices” section and press Enter. Next, by pressing TAB we move to the «Mouse» section. Now, we press TAB again until we mark the section “Select the primary button” in the right panel. Here we must make sure that the left button is the one that is configured. If so, we change it, press enter and select Right. From now on, we can use the right button to perform the actions that we did mainly with the left.

Steps to fix the problem

Next, we will define some adjustments that we can make in our operating system with which we can fix any problem related to the left mouse button.

Quick actions to take

First of all, the first thing is to do some basic checking actions. For example, we must make sure that the device is correctly connected. We can also try restarting the computer, since this often solves most of the momentary problems that exist in Windows. Another option that we can try is to connect it to another USB port, in case the one it is currently in is damaged.

If none of this seems to work, we can choose to restart File Explorer. To do this, we must press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + X” and select it. Later we look for the “Windows Explorer” process, we mark it and click on the “Restart” button that we find in the lower right part.

Click lock

The Click Lock feature allows you to highlight or drag without having to hold down the mouse button. However, it can also cause problems. For this reason we must go to the Control Panel, writing its name in the search box of the Start menu and selecting it. Then we click on “Hardware and sound” and finally on “Mouse” to display its properties.

Next, we tick the box “Activate click blocking” and accept the changes. Later, we go back here, uncheck it and apply the changes again.

It is possible that a problem with the hardware drivers could be behind this failure, making it impossible to recognize the button clicks, so we will try to reinstall them. To do this we press the shortcut “Windows + X” and access the “Device Manager”. Here we expand the “Mouse and other pointing devices” section. We double click on our mouse to bring up the Properties window and click on Update driver. Finally, we tell Windows to search for them automatically.

In case this does not work we can also try to uninstall it from this same window, clicking on Uninstall device. Later, we restart the PC, so that Windows installs the necessary drivers again so that it works correctly.

Repair damaged user account

We can check if by creating a new user account in Windows the problem is solved. Sometimes a corrupt user account can be the cause of sorts of problems. To do this, we must access the Configuration section using the Windows + I keyboard shortcut. from here, click on Accounts and Family and other users. Here we click on Add family member or Add another person to this team. Later, the application will ask us to enter the details for the login, as well as the name of the new user. Once created, we log in with the new profile to see if this fixes the problem.

Uninstall recent programs

In the event that we have installed applications and software recently, they could be the cause of this problem, as well as an update to one of them. For this reason, we can choose to uninstall these programs, even to help identify them, it can help us to start Windows in safe mode and check if the mouse works correctly.

To uninstall programs we must access the Configuration section, by pressing the Windows + I keyboard shortcut. Later, click on Applications. From here we remove any software that we have recently installed or received recent updates. To do this, click on the desired application and click on the Uninstall button.

Use DSIM

Another option that we can try is to use the DISM tool through the command line that the Microsoft operating system has. This is responsible for repairing corrupt files on the system that could be the cause of the appearance of this problem. To do this, it will be necessary to open the Command Prompt. We will do this by typing cmd in the search box of the Start menu and making sure to click on Run as administrator. Once it appears, we must enter the following command and press Enter.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Once this is done, we must wait for the entire process to finish, which can be highly slow, even taking around 20 minutes. Once finished, we restart the system to see if it solves the problem.

Restore system to previous point

As a last option, we can choose to restore Windows to a previous point where everything works correctly and there was no problem with the left mouse button. This is something that we can carry out without having to lose our data, as we will have the possibility of keeping it or eliminating it before starting the process.

To do this, we access the Control Panel and in the upper right-hand corner in the “View by” option, we select “small icons.” Next, we click on “System” and “Advanced system settings”, located on the right side. Another window will open where we must click on “System Protection” and click on “Restore the system”.

In the new window we click on «Next» to see the restore points that we have available. We select the desired one and, finally, we click on «Next» to start the entire restoration process.