Jinx, a popular League of Legends champion and star of the upcoming animated series Arcane, arrives in the world of Fortnite today.

Riot Games and Epic Games are teaming up to add a wide selection of Riot Games games to the Epic Games Store. This collaboration between League of Legends and Fortnite marks the arrival of the first champion of League of Legends to a game other than Riot games.

Lots of Jinx-themed items will be arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop starting November 5 at 1:00 AM PST. These include:

Arcane Jinx Costume

Crusher’s Peak Pium Pium

Jinx graffiti

Jinx Dreamy Monkey Backpacking Accessory

Music from the Playground room (instrumental)

Loading Screen Unleashing Chaos

Loading screen Cool deck!

Brandon Miao, Director of Cross-Product Experiences and Collaborations, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games: “Fortnite has carried out important collaborations and entertainment experiences without giving up the development of content that enriches the experience of the players both in and out of the game; a dedication that we share and admire. We hope players enjoy Jinx, one of League of Legends’ most iconic champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane. ”

To celebrate Jinx’s arrival in the world of Fortnite, Riot brings with it a selection of games from Riot Games (League of Legends for PC, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT) to the store Epic Games Store.

Steve Allson, Vice President and General Manager, Epic Games Store: “Riot Games is one of the best developers and creators of groundbreaking franchises in the world of entertainment. We are very excited that he has decided to collaborate with us and bring his titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store. “

This collaboration is the first between Epic Games and Riot Games, the latest addition to the recently announced RiotX Arcane event, a month-long experience that will bring all of their products together to celebrate the premiere of Riot’s first animated series, Arcane.

Arcane, will premiere on Sunday, November 7, at 03:00 (Spanish peninsular time) on Netflix worldwide. It will be the first Netflix series to be released with a co-streaming on Twitch, so the content creators of the platform will be able to broadcast by watching and reacting to the first episode with their communities. In this first series on the universe of League of Legends, It will show the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will separate them.

Arcane Synopsis

Arcane delves into the precarious balance between the wealthy city of Piltover and the sordid and downtrodden Zaun. The tension between both city-states is exacerbated, on the one hand, due to the creation in Piltover of something called Hextech that allows anyone to control magical energy, and, on the other, of a new drug in Zaun called Shimmer that transforms humans. into monsters.

The rivalry between the two cities divides families and friends as Arcane brings to life the relationships that shape some of the famous champions of League of Legends, like Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the setting that serves as the backdrop to the ‘League of Legends’ game, the animated series features a complex world where moral decisions abound, with stunning animation and storytelling brimming with intrigue.