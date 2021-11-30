We analyze Alfred’s Blu-Ray pack at Cinemascomics Hitchcock: The Definitive Collection, which includes 14 films by the master of suspense.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the collector’s pack of Alfred Hitchcock with 14 of his iconic Blu-Ray films, where the vast majority of his immortal classics from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s of the last century are brought together in a single box, which were distributed by Universal Pictures

In this way, the pack that moviegoers longed for is now available in Spain: the definitive collection of Hitchcock’s great films in high definition. Arvi Licensing brings together in this meticulous compilation the most emblematic titles of the master of suspense, a skilled narrator specialized in twisting the human soul to extract from it all the worst instincts housed in it. As it is, you can now enjoy the perversity and genius of the British master in high definition. This edition includes the remastered and extended version of his masterpiece, Psychosis (1960).

The pack includes:

SABOTAGE (Universal Pictures, 1942). Starring Priscilla Lane, Robert Cummings, and Otto Kruger. Synopsis: During World War II, a worker in a Los Angeles factory will witness an act of sabotage and his best friend will die in the explosion. When he is unjustly accused of the crime and pursued by the police, he must clear his name, crossing the entire country to New York, where he will relentlessly search for the guilty.

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT (Universal Pictures, 1943). Starring Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, and Macdonald Carey. Synopsis: When the charming Uncle Charlie (Joseph Cotten) arrives at the home of some relatives, in a quiet town of Santa Rosa, his niece will not be fooled by his lies and will soon suspect that his uncle is in fact the mysterious murderer of widows the police have been looking for for a long time.

THE ROPE (Universal Pictures, 1948). Starring James Stewart, John Dall, and Farley Granger. Synopsis: Based on real events. Some students celebrate an end-of-year party, but fear the arrival of their teacher, a cunning criminologist who maintains that the perfect crime does not exist. But they will have to prove the opposite, since they have a corpse hidden in the house.

THE UNDISCRETE WINDOW (Universal Pictures, 1954). Starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Thelma Ritter. Adaptation of the work of Cornell Woolrich. Synopsis: A photojournalist (Stewart) must rest at home, due to his leg in a cast. Despite the company of his girlfriend (Kelly) and a nurse (Ritter), he will spend his time observing the neighbors through the window, until one day he begins to suspect that one of his neighbors has killed his wife.

BUT… WHO KILLED HARRY? (Universal Pictures, 1955). Starring Edmund Gwenn, John Forsythe and Shirley MacLaine (winner of a Golden Globe). Adaptation of Jack Trevor’s novel Story. Synopsis: When one autumn day, in an idyllic Vermont countryside, gunshots are heard and a corpse appears, an old captain (Edmund Gwenn) will believe that it is a hunting accident for which he feels responsible, so he decides to get rid of the body.

THE MAN THAT KNEW TOO MUCH (Universal Pictures, 1956). Starring James Stewart and Doris Day. Synopsis: An ordinary American family, consisting of Dr. Ben MacKenna (James Stewart), his wife (Doris Day) and their son Hank, is enjoying a vacation in Morocco. However, when a spy dies in Ben’s arms, the couple discover that their son has been kidnapped. Not knowing who to trust, the MacKennas find themselves involved in a harrowing nightmare after being involved against their will in a dangerous international espionage operation.

VERTIGO (FROM AMONG THE DEAD) (Universal Pictures, 1958). Starring James Stewart, Kim Novak, and Tom Helmore. Adaptation of the novel written by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac. Synopsis: Scottie Fergusson (James Stewart) is a San Francisco police detective who suffers from vertigo. When a teammate falls off a ledge while chasing a criminal, Scottie decides to retire from duty. However, Gavin Elster (Tom Helmore), an old friend from school, decides to hire him to solve a seemingly simple case, consisting of keeping an eye on his wife Madeleine (Kim Novak), a beautiful woman who is obsessed with her past.

PSYCHOSIS (REMASTERIZED ED. WITH EXTENDED VERSION) (Universal Pictures, 1960). Starring Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, John Gavin, Vera Miles, and John McIntire. Adaptation of the novel written by Robert Bloch. Synopsis: Marion Crane is a young secretary who, after stealing money from her company, runs away from the city. After driving for hours, he decides to rest in a small, secluded roadside motel, which is run by a shy young man named Norman Bates, who lives next door with his mother.

THE BIRDS (Universal Pictures, 1963). Starring Tippi Hedren, Rod Taylor, and Jessica Tandy. Based on a story by Daphne Du Maurier. Synopsis: Melanie is a rich and snobbish young woman from the high society of the city of San Francisco, who will meet by chance in a bird shop the lawyer Mitch Brenner, who treats her with indifference when learning about her life from the press. But Melanie is not used to being treated that way, she will be performing at Mitch’s mother’s house in Bodega Bay. However, the birds will go berserk after your arrival and will savagely attack all the inhabitants of the place.

MARNIE, THE THIEF (Universal Pictures, 1964). Starring Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, and Diane Baker. Adaptation of the novel written by Winston Graham. Synopsis: Marnie (Tippi Hedren) is a compulsive liar and thief, who uses her job as a secretary to steal. However, when she is hired by Mark Rutland (Sean Connery), not only will she not give up her criminal habits, but she will also start acting completely unhinged. Despite this, Mark decides to marry her and find out the reasons for her obsessive behavior.

RIPPED CURTAIN (Universal Pictures, 1966). Starring Paul Newman and Julie Andrews. Synopsis: Michael Armstrong (Paul Newman) is an American physicist who will travel to the German Democratic Republic with Sarah Sherman (Julie Andrews), his girlfriend and secretary, to request political asylum. However, everything is a cover to have access to German research, and to be able to obtain data on dangerous Soviet nuclear technology.

TOPAZ (Universal Pictures, 1969). Starring Frederick Stafford, John Forsythe, and Dany Robin. Based on a story by Leon Uris. Synopsis: While traveling in Copenhagen, Boris Kusenov, his wife and their daughter decide to seek help from the US embassy to go into exile. When they discover that Kusenov is a top Russian official, the intelligence services will force him to confess everything he knows about alleged Soviet Union missiles in Cuba and about the meaning of the word Topaz in this situation, before granting him asylum. political. In charge of the investigation will be the French agent André Devereaux (Frederick Stafford), who has good contacts in Cuba.

FRENZY (Universal Pictures, 1972). Starring Jon Finch, Barry Foster, Alec McCowen, Anna Massey, and Barbara Leigh-Hunt. Adaptation of the novel written by Arthur La Bern. Synopsis: In the cold waters of the Thames appears the corpse of a naked and strangled woman with a striped tie. When they investigate the causes of death, they will also discover that the woman was raped, beginning the search for a sex maniac.

THE PLOT (Universal Pictures, 1976). Starring Karen Black, Bruce Dern, and Barbara Harris. Synopsis: Julia Rainbird (Cathleen Nesbit) has strong feelings of guilt because, four decades ago, she forced her sister (who became pregnant while single) to abandon her newborn child. Now, once his sister has passed away, he sets out to find him to make him his heir. To achieve this, he will ask for the help of Blanche Tyler (Barbara Harris), who upon hearing that he is offered ten thousand dollars if he finds his sister’s son, will ally himself with his friend George Lumley (Bruce Dern), to achieve his goal.

The pack is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, with each disc taken from individual previous editions, with the same screen printing on all discs in high definition format, but without having the title of each movie on them.