Arcane, is one of the most popular series of the moment on the Netflix streaming platform, and it is not for less, being an animated series that presents us with a story based on the world of League of Legends, so it has been won the affection of many of the players.

Something that has caught our attention is that since the launch of the Netflix series, many artists from all over the world have set out to perform amazing characterizations of the characters of the series, which is great for us along with the cosplay today.

Best of all, this time a beautiful cosplayer has decided to pay tribute to one of the protagonists, and she has achieved it in a precise way, so we can see what the female character of Powder would look like in real life.

This cosplay was made by the beautiful model Josette “Le Josette” Swan, a cosplayer who continues to amaze us with new and surprising cosplays, her most recent creation is dedicated to Powder, the young version of Jinx.

Le Josette has really hit the mark with her version of Powder, which is truly fascinating. “Arcane was amazing!” The cosplayer wrote in her post on her official Instagram account.

“If you haven’t seen it yet, you have to. I can’t wait for Season 2! … Thank you Riot Games for creating such a great series.” Many of us are just as fans of the League of Legends universe so we will surely see more of these cosplays in the future.