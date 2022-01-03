One of the best console exclusive FPS is without a doubt the GoldenEye 007 which debuted on Nintendo 64 in the distant 1997. Developed by RARE, it instantly became an essential part of that console, only being surpassed by Perfect Dark, also from RARE itself, three years later.

His remake for Wii and Nintendo DS in 2010 was no longer the same, nor was the adaptation to PS3 and Xbox 360 under the nickname Reloaded the following year. Hence the simple idea of ​​power revive the original makes us very excited, especially after seeing last year an extensive gameplay of the canceled Xbox 360 adaptation. And all thanks to a leak for Xbox One.

here are some achievement pics for the Xbox GoldenEye 007 achievements pic.twitter.com/dHEXgIv4Zv – Wario64 (@ Wario64) January 1, 2022

a few more Xbox Achievement pics of GoldenEye 007 pic.twitter.com/TFROZ6SMrh – Wario64 (@ Wario64) January 1, 2022

Both TrueAchievements and Exophase have published their achievement list for Xbox One, with a figure of 55 achievements that add up, logically, 1,000G. And there are achievements for both the campaign and its applauded four-person split-screen multiplayer. In addition, with images for all the achievements, as the console made fashionable with pictures in some cases quite cool.

For now it does not have an official record in Microsoft Store, but that its list for Xbox One is now filtered knowing that it was canceled years ago on Xbox 360 seems to indicate that its launch is closer than we think. It would be a good start to 2022, especially knowing how lazy this January will be.