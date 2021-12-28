The arrival in theaters of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ was aimed to be a great success for Warner, one of the few of the study throughout this 2021 marked by its simultaneous premieres, but at the moment of truth it has ended up crashing at the box office. And it is that Warner expected it to enter 40 million dollars in its first five days in theaters in the United States and finally it has had to settle for 22.5 million, little more than half.

Far from expected

Nor is it that it was expected to surpass ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, a hurricane that has already exceeded 1,000 million worldwide revenues, but has also lagged behind ‘Sing 2!’, Which has achieved the second position with 41 million dollars in five days.

Another worrying fact is that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ entered just 12 million from Friday to Sunday, a figure even lower than that marked by ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ at Christmas last year -the tape of Patty jenkins it went up to 16.7 million dollars in its first weekend-, being in a significantly lower number of theaters.

It is clear that the policy of simultaneous releases in 2021 was a way of trying to boost HBO Max, a strategy that has worked to some extent. The problem is that in return it has accumulated a multitude of failures in cinemas, leaving the doubt of to what extent have you been able to compensate Warner. Taking into account that already in March of this year it announced that no simultaneous premieres for 2022, I don’t think much.