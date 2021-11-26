According to some reports it was learned that the Star Wars universe plans another project. One of his most beloved characters would have his own show.

Star wars, which is undoubtedly the largest science fiction franchise in the history of Hollywood, continues to grow and does so by leaps and bounds. With the union between the original studio, Lucasfilm, and Disney, more brand products have been created than ever before in so many years. An additional trilogy, two animated series, the continuation of another and a live-action series have been the first results.

Now, for the next year, it is expected that many more series will be released, among which are Andor, Ahsoka and Obi-Wan. However, this 2021 will still see the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, the last installment of the cycle.

But here is an interesting theme and it is that the shows that are being released or developed focus on characters or historical periods among which are the first two trilogies. In this way, maintaining that line of argument, the study proposed that as part of the above, another of the most emblematic characters of the family assumes a solo title.

It’s about the teacher Yoda. The little green jedi conquered with his wisdom and skill, so it is more than worth it that he has his own audiovisual space. The product would do, as little or nothing is known about its backstory.

This was the information supplied by the insider DanielRPK. However, there is no official confirmation from the producer. Although this does not indicate that the project would not be done, what it does imply is that it is not something that is planned to happen in the near future, but in the long term. We will have to wait for the chain to announce more about it.