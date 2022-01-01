If you have an Android watch whose interface does not convince you, it is possible that L-Launcher is what you are looking for and, is that this interface adapts to your smartwatch to modify its design and add more functions.

Smart watches have become necessary accessories to count steps, keep track of exercise routines and, in addition, be able to see the notifications that come to our mobile device without taking it out of our pocket. With so many functions and features, the interfaces are often different.

And, is that, in such a competitive market, each manufacturer is committed to making their devices as unique as possible. In this quest to excel in software design, simplicity is often forgotten. L-Launcher may be the answer to this for those users looking for this.

Launchers are not new to Android mobile devices, but they are new to smart watches. The operation and, above all, installation does not differ much from what would be done with a mobile device. To install this launcher on the clock you just have to go to official support page. And, it is that, it is not yet in the Play Store.

After looking for it, it only remains to install it and the positive thing is that it does not have advertisements or messages that overlap the interface. In fact, it is completely free in order to offer a simple and fully functional interface in the best possible way. At the level of features, it does not ask for too much.

The only mandatory thing to be able to install L-Launcher is to have a smart watch with Android version 5.1 to 10, the display format is indifferent and works in both square and round clocks. The most interesting thing is that the launcher itself has support for customizable themes.

In addition, it also integrates different features that are not normally supported by some smart watches, such as the Always On Display mode. If you have an Android watch and you don’t like the interface, you can try installing L-Launcher and see that it comes back to life with new useful features.