There is no doubt that Xiaomi cares about the quality of its products, renewals and optimization of these. Proof of this is the launch of the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition customization layer or the recent improvements made to the Security app. All with the aim of providing users with better equipment that adapts to constant use.

It is for this reason that the deputy general manager of Xiaomi, Qiao Zhongliang, was expressed through the Xiaomi Community platform to answer the doubts of hundreds of users on the huge battery drain caused by some functions.

After an arduous analysis by the company’s engineers, the Xiaomi assistant manager has brought the answers that they have been waiting for so much; the functions that consume the most battery in our Xiaomi. You want to know more? Then keep reading.

System features that consume the most battery on your Xiaomi

The deputy general manager of Xiaomi decided to share the list of the results of the analysis carried out by MIUI engineers. In this excessive consumption of some system functions is confirmed. Next, we mention the five functions that consume the most battery of your device:

Not disabling device location consumes a 18% battery. Applications and games with high requirements consume a 17% battery. Keeping the Always On Display mode active consume a 15% charge. Using the device at maximum brightness and turning off automatic brightness consumes 14% battery. Automatic launch of certain applications installed on the device consume 11%.

As you can see, the most battery consuming feature is the device’s location service. For that reason, Qiao Zhongiang invites users to deactivate localization when they are not using it. In this way they can make the battery last much longer.

The analysis also yielded other interesting data such as a 4% consumption due to system power on, a 6% of battery consumed by not turning off the Bluetooth, an energy expenditure of 0.4% when the 5G network is active, among others.

In summary, many of the items on the list are related to certain habits that users have with respect to the screen, and also with the connectivity. For this reason, if you want to save the battery more efficiently, both aspects must be considered.

After knowing the main elements that consume the most battery in Xiaomi devices, now the MIUI team of engineers can focus on optimizing these functions to thus avoid draining battery power.

Likewise, the deputy general manager of Xiaomi stressed that the arrival of MIU 13 will represent a big step in energy consumption, since the renovations of the system will greatly benefit the batteries of the Xiaomi terminals.