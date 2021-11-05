After multiple delays and a few months full of bad news, Konami finally released version 0.9.1 for eFootball 2022. However, the problems related to this title do not stop. The Japanese company has revealed that the big update v1.0.0 has been delayed until next year, this together with the versions for iOS and Android.

Originally, on November 11, the v1.0.0 update was going to be available, which will offer substantial improvements to the main experience, will give us the opportunity to create totally original equipment, and will mean the launch of this eFootball 2022 on mobile devices. However, Konami has revealed that this version has been delayed to sometime in spring 2022. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it takes more time to deliver the product with the quality that meets the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery. Additionally, we have decided to cancel pre-orders for the eFootball ™ 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our users and other stakeholders who were looking forward to this title. “

And if that was not enough, Konami has decided to cancel all pre-orders for the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which offers additional content for this free-to-play game. The company has mentioned that all players will be reimbursed, although this process will take some time, since they will follow all the policies in this regard for each platform. Eventually this package will be available again.

In related topics, you can learn more about the disasters that have circulated about eFootball 22 here.

Editor’s Note:

Konami should just give up. Although the PES series is considered one of the best in the world of football, the work that has been done with eFootball 2022 It has only tainted the company name, and every announcement is bad news. Hopefully by spring these problems will be corrected, but this looks difficult.

Via: Konami