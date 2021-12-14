The revamped base of the Nintendo Switch OLED is now available to purchase separately. We tell you everything that it incorporates and many more details, in this note.

It is always good to update. For that reason, Nintendo fans can now buy base of the Nintendo Switch OLED separately. This means that we can use it to update the base that we already have in the console, or to have a spare in case of a problem or to have two TVs.

This new base may have some minor improvements that are worth it. Perhaps the most interesting point of the additions to the OLED base is the LAN port, which provides greater stability when playing on cable than on Wi-Fi. All this without having to buy a USB LAN adapter, which leaves the USB port on the OLED dock free. Remember that this base only has one USB 2.0 port, because the second one was replaced by a Ethernet connector.

On the other hand, from the aesthetic side, the OLED base of the Nintendo Switch features a curved design. What’s more, has 2 black and white color options, it also has a much wider groove. These details can make it aesthetically better than its predecessor.

Regarding what its functionality is, will be available for older models of the console. However, a Software update may be required to use it as per the Nintendo FAQ.

In any case, the acquisition of these consoles becomes quite complex. Nintendo already announced that will not be able to meet the demand of your Nintendo Switch during these last days of December on the festive dates.

Nintendo is selling these bases on its website for $ 70. If you want to learn a little more about the entire OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, be sure to read this note.

Share it with whoever you want