The actor Kit Harington has debuted at Marvel Studios with the movie The Eternals which has several references to Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe reached its climax with infinity war and the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The heroes could see how Thanos used the Infinity Gems to annihilate half the life of the Universe and then they had to do everything possible to repair all the damage caused. Therefore, it is normal for new deliveries to have references to those events, although Kit harington he wants the fans to keep going.

In a new interview, the actor was asked Kit harington Yes The Eternals they could have stopped Thanos on Avengers: Endgame. Thus he replied:

‘I think the answer is quite satisfactory. This is me talking to fans of Marvel Studios, so shoot me. They should not get too bogged down. This is a new phase. This is a new group of people coming in. If the conversation becomes too much about the “snap” or the events that happened in the above things, you can stumble everywhere. We must remember to maintain a level of suspended disbelief.

Later in the interview, Kit harington revealed how much he hates SPOILERS: “It’s frustrating. I don’t know why people want to do it. I think it’s kind of a trophy hunting exercise where they think if they manage to screw something up they will win a prize. What will they win? Go annoying people.

Will we see the actor again at Marvel Studios?

On The Eternals, the actor Kit harington plays Dane whitman, also known as the Black knight. A powerful character descended from the Knights of Camelot who were next to King Arthur. Also, in the post-credits scene he receives the sword that can give him all that power and a voice tells him to be careful. Is about Blade, something that we do not see, but that the director herself has confirmed. So the normal thing is that this is a new hero that we will see on many more occasions.

