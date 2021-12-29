KIA is in the process of developing a major overhaul of its most scenic SUV. The KIA Soul will undergo a facelift. A mid-cycle upgrade that will allow the current generation to cope with the rest of its commercial life. We have a new opportunity to get closer to the road tests of this future launch.

The time has come for the KIA Soul undergo a major overhaul. A mid-cycle upgrade that allows the current generation, the third, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. Although it has been a considerable time since the small SUV of KIA

It stopped being marketed in Europe with a combustion engine to give all the prominence to the 100% electric model, the KIA e-Soul, far from our borders it is still possible to buy a gasoline Soul.

The current generation of the B-SUV experienced its particular launch at the end of 2018. This model, a true misunderstood in Europe, is known internally with the SK3 code. The South Korean manufacturer is already working at full capacity in the development process of the face wash that will be introduced in the short term. A “facelift” that has been sighted on several occasions. And once again, we have the opportunity to get closer to the road tests that you are conducting.

The new KIA Soul 2023 has been hunted in broad daylight during some road tests

Spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023



From distant South Korea we get these new and very interesting spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023. The company is determined to give a significant boost to the sales of and for this, an update of this nature is perfect. The prototype that has been hunted was conducting tests on roads open to traffic and as can be seen in the photographs that illustrate the article, it presents the characteristic KIA camouflage.

What can we expect from the new Soul? The exterior design will not present great novelties. We must bear in mind that it is a “facelift” and that, therefore, the most obvious visual changes will be concentrated in the front. Current information indicates that underneath the camouflage are revised bumpers and updated light clusters. The grill will also be modified.

KIA will take advantage of the release of this update to increase the level of customization with new body color options. And as regards the interior, everything will go through an expansion and / or improvement of the technological equipment. It will launch an infotainment system accompanied by a new touch screen up to 10.25 inches and a new digital instrument cluster.

The KIA Soul will undergo a major facelift to encourage sales

KIA Soul 2023, what will happen to the 100% electric version?



There are also new features for the mechanical section. In this regard, the arrival of a new gasoline engine. More specifically a 1.6-liter turbocharged block.

At this point it is worth asking a decisive question for the European market. Will these aesthetic and technological changes apply to the electric model? Although a prototype of the hypothetical e-Soul 2023 has not yet been sighted, it is a possibility that we must bear in mind and, in any case, leave the door open to a facelift of the electric variant of the Soul. It is clear that, to face the next few years, it will have to undergo some kind of tuning.

The debut of the new Soul will occur sometime in the next year 2022. Now, it will land in showrooms as a 2023 model.