Warner Bros. presented a preview of MultiVersus, a free Smash Bros. game that will include Kevin Conroy’s Batman among its cast.

The long-awaited MultiVersus video game was confirmed by Warner Bros. Games, it is a free-to-play type game whose dynamics are team fights in teams of two against two, where you can choose characters from universes as different as Game of Thrones , Scooby-Doo, Adventure Time, Looney Tunes, Steven Universe, and of course from DC Comics.

The best thing is that the varied grid of characters of the MultiVersus the characters of DC will be accompanied by voices as beloved as they are known. Just take a look at the cast of the first four DC contestants:

Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy

Superman, voiced by George Newbern

Wonder Woman, voiced by Abby Trott

Harley Quinn, voiced by Tara Strong

Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus will be available in 2022 for the platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, and will be free.

First look at MultiVersus

According to the press release: “Presenting matchups with a strong emphasis on online cooperative play, each fighter will be equipped with a set of combat techniques that distinguish the new version in the 2v2 game. This allows the fighters to present a set of custom moves that dynamically blend with other characters as they fight for supremacy. “

“From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack that unexpectedly combines with Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability that is used to complement Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can be made possible by through surprising combinations of teams and confrontations ”.

We will also see scenarios familiar to DC readers, such as the Batcave: “The game’s fun multiplayer battles can be set against the backdrop of various reinvented environments of stunning worlds, such as Batman’s Batcave, Jake’s Tree Fort, and Finn, plus many others. MultiVersus will also feature intense 1v1 matchups and a 4-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can be victorious. “

Source: Warner Bros. Games

In our online store, the comic adaptation of one of the best DC video games awaits you:

DC Modern Classics – Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year 1 Vol. 1

A maddened god. And the heroes trying to fix it.

Superman was the greatest hero on Earth. It represented the shining beacon of truth, justice, and the American way of life. Always an inspiration for a better future, the Man of Tomorrow made the world want to be better. And suddenly, everything changed in a single day.

When the Man of Steel was unable to protect his loved ones, he decided that being a hero was not enough. To truly save this world, he would have to abandon his Great Blue Boy Scout philosophy and become the ruler humanity needed, or so he believed.

With his all-powerful allies – Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and even Robin – Superman’s reign has begun. World conflicts are over and criminals are mercilessly detained.

Faced with a god among men, only one person stands between Superman and the ultimate power: the Dark Knight. Batman is assembling an alliance of heroes willing to risk their lives to oppose this omnipotent dictatorship. He will use every method in his power to prevent his friend from reshaping the world in his image and likeness… Regardless, Superman’s dominance cannot be maintained.

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US: YEAR ONE tells the story of a war between gods for the future of humanity. Written by Tom Taylor (DCEASED) with art by Jheremy Raapack (BATMAN: LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT), Mike S. Miller (ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN), Tom Derenick (TRINITY, JLA), Bruno Redondo (EARTH 2: SOCIETY, BATMAN: ARKHAM UNHINGED) and more.

Based on the phenomenon of video games, collect INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US # 1-18, with a new introduction by Tom Taylor.

