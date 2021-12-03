Keanu Reeves reveals the biggest change in Resurrections | Atomix

Although The Matrix Resurrections With much of the talent that was involved in the first three films, both in front of and behind the camera, time has changed the way these types of tapes are produced. Thus, Keanu Reeves recently revealed what the biggest change was when reprising the role of Neo.

One of the main changes is that in the fourth film it is only directed by Lana Wachowski, since Lilly Wachowski did not decide to return this time. Along with this, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves has mentioned that Lana’s way of running the controller has changed.. This was what he commented:

“[Lana] is more time behind the monitor, [pero] is still involved. [Con Resurrections]I was more involved with the movement of the camera and was more interested in doing than in rehearsing. [En la nueva película] we barely rehearse, in any case ”.

This makes sense. Lana is in charge of the direction, and this time her sister is not helping her, as it happened with the first films. However, these changes in production do not appear to have greatly affected the way this tape was recorded.

The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the new preview of the film. Similarly, an image of the tape reveals great detail about its history.

Editor’s Note:

Although part of the original team is back, the passage of time surely changed the way each person approached this project. In the same way, the recording techniques are different, something that surely also modified the way in which Lana was in charge of directing.

Via: Entertainment Weekly