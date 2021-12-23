Today this new free game would arrive at the Epic Games Store

For a few days, registered users in the Epic Games Store have been adding to their library new free games daily, because of Christmas. Although these games are a mystery, but thanks to the latest leaks We can know that today the following new free game would arrive at the Epic Games Store: Vampyr. Although other somewhat less reliable leaks have indicated that the game would arrive today that was not finally available yesterday, Humankind.

Obviously none of this is official, but if the last leak succeeds in being true, this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), the new free and mysterious game from the Epic Games Store that we can add to our library forever will be Vampyr, an excellent vampire title developed by DONTNOD Entertainment. We remind you that before we can possibly download Vampyr for free for PC, you still have the last hours to get Mutant Year Zero.

London, 1918. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, recently turned vampire. As a medic, you must find the cure to save the citizens from a devastating flu epidemic. But, as a vampire, you are doomed to feed on those you have sworn to heal. Will you let yourself be carried away by the monster that you carry inside you? Your actions will determine the salvation or the doom of London.