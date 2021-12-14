Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the titles that has generated the most interest in recent years. In addition to the myriad promises that CD Projekt RED made about the game (many of which were ultimately not kept), the popularity of the title exploded when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would be the face of the title, starring Johnny Silverhand.

Given the role of one of the most prominent actors on the scene, who will soon premiere the fourth installment of the Matrix saga on the big screen, there were several voices that they wondered if Keanu Reeves had played Cyberpunk 2077 or not. Faced with this question, Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD Projekt RED, assured that Reeves had played the title, and that he was liking it a lot.

Keanu Reeves hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077

Well, in a recent interview (via Polygon), made as a reason for the aforementioned upcoming premiere of Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves confirmed not to have played Cyberpunk 2077. Despite the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is not Reeves’ only participation in the sector (without going any further we have the recent demo of The Matrix Awakens), the actor confirmed that he does not play video games.

Journalist: Do you play video games? Keanu: No. Q: Even Cyberpunk 2077? K: No. I have seen several demos, but I have never played.

Therefore, it seems that Kiciński’s words lacked any sign of reality, since Keanu Reeves hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077 once. Be that as it may, the title continues to generate excitement, especially after the statements where it was stated that the title’s next gen patch will arrive during the first quarter of 2022.