It seems unbelievable, but it’s been twenty years since Xbox began an exciting adventure in the world of video games and now the company led by Phil Spencer is ready to experience a most special celebration for this Xbox 20th Anniversary, which comes at one of the best moments in the history of the brand. That is why today we tell you where and when to watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event, which will give an overview of Xbox’s trajectory in the electronic entertainment industry, but without forgetting some interesting surprises that fans of Microsoft consoles and Halo will not want to miss.

It will be today at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when the Xbox Anniversary Celebration begins, which you can follow on the official Xbox channels at Twitch, Youtube and Facebook. After the successful premiere of Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft is now focused on the long-awaited Halo Infinite, which will almost certainly have a presence at the event, in addition to reviewing some of the most beloved moments by fans of the Master Chief saga throughout throughout its twenty-year history, as it has accompanied Xbox consoles from its first steps.

Xbox celebrates its 20th anniversary with this spectacular controller

Rumors have also pointed to the presence of new games backward compatible, as well as potential surprises for fans in ways we can’t even imagine. It only remains to wait a few minutes to enjoy the event of the Xbox 20th Anniversary, which comes in a boom year for Microsoft’s video game brand and an even brighter future awaits.