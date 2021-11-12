Would you give up qualities in an electric vehicle in order to obtain a more attractive price? This is the Kandi K32 AWD pickup model.

The electric vehicle industry is growing at an exorbitant rate. For a long time, it has been possible to see how there has been a continuous decrease in prices, to the point of reaching levels close to some of the most prominent vehicles in the internal combustion market. Even so, the differences between the two alternatives should be reduced if electrical mechanics is intended to be a substitute for the classical versions. For this, generalist companies must appear.

Due to a greater interest shown by the public, it is being observed how more and more manufacturers are betting on electrical technology. However, one of the phenomena that is attracting the most attention is seeing how new manufacturers are emerging under the stones. Most of them arrive directly from China with alternatives low cost. Thanks to have a level of equipmentLet’s put it this way, briefly, an attractive price can be established.

In certain segments, such as work vehicles, carrying out this policy can be very interesting from a competitive point of view. At the end of the day, the consumer of this type of car seeks, above all, an efficiency in relation to the use that is going to be given. The best example to demonstrate the value of this way of understanding the market shows us the Kandi K32 AWD. It is a pickup vehicle oriented to field work.

It does not stand out at the performance or dynamic level. Nor does it offer big data when it comes to autonomy. However, it meets the expectations in terms of type of driving and, of course, price. After all, it can be purchased for less than $ 28,000, a very interesting option that, as you might imagine, has no rival at this cost scale. This is, without a doubt, your best cover letter to understand your potential success in the market.

Let us see, therefore, what are some of the keys to this curious projectWhy are we facing one of the most interesting options in relation to value for money and, of course, how a product of these characteristics can be a benchmark in terms of ecological transition. Here are the reasons for his long-awaited presentation.

Kandi K32 AWD, a 4×4 variant without competition in sight at the price level

Taking a quick look at the current market and looking to the next 2 years, we can see how only more premium brand versions seem to be compromised with this market niche. Ford has already developed an electric variant of its legendary F-150, while Tesla and Rivian have been working in this segment for years. This means that the only way to compete that remains is through the inclusion of a very attractive price.

As can be seen in the previous images, we are faced with a proposal that stands out for its good work in terms of performance off the asphalt. This quality is essential in this type of vehicle, so it can serve as a cover letter to guide its marketing to the public. Now, are we dealing with a product that only has positive aspects? The truth is that no.

The standard version has a set of batteries with a capacity of 20.7 kWh. With this, taking into account its dimensions and weight, It can only circulate around 96 kilometers for each charge cycle. This can be a huge deterrent to buying the cheaper version. At the end of the day, if the expected depreciation that it will have in the coming years is taken into account, it will hardly be possible to drive more than 60 or 70 kilometers after a few years of intense use.

The 50 kWh version, on the other hand, does offer a greater range of autonomy, which can reach 241 theoretical kilometers for each full charge cycle. Still, it is important to note that does not have a great performance in this aspect, which represents the improvement work that could have been carried out at the wind resistance level.

The hard work as a hallmark of this pickup model

The Kandi K32 AWD stands out for offering great performance in terms of towing capacity. As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, in the rear trunk you can load goods up to a maximum of 575 liters. However, this will have a direct impact on the maximum speed of the vehicle, which is limited to around 105 km / h to avoid excessive wear of the battery capacity.

As you can see, its main distinction lies in the ability to overcome obstacles in a circulation that goes beyond paved roads. Be that as it may, we are faced with a proposal that should still improve some skills if what you really want is to serve the bulk of the market share.

Despite this, some options regarding services infotainment or security, complete the equipment. These solutions include the provision of a Bluetooth hands-free system, battery protection equipment, front passenger airbags or ABS.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe