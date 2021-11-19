The Monza Rally is a test with two very different realities, since half of its sections are held on mountain roads and the other half at the Autodromo that gives its name to the test. For that reason, the rally shakedown was a ‘I want and I can’t’, a section of 4.09 kilometers on the circuit itself that has not served to catch references to the specials that will be held in the Bergamo Alps. With everything, Kalle Rovanperä has made his mark by being the fastest rider on the shakedown after signing a time of 2: 55.1 on his third and last run through the stage with his Hyundai.

On the basis that the shakedown is only valid for half of the rally and that it has also been held in night conditions, the conclusions that can be drawn are null. Not because of the rhythm of Kalle Rovanperä, since the Finn is qualified to fight for the victory in Monza with his Toyota, but by drawing the times table. Beyond the second place of Thierry Neuville, the Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux finished in third position with the first of the Ford Fiesta WRC. For his part, his teammate Gus Greensmith finished in fifth place.

Thierry Neuville was Hyundai’s best-positioned driver on the shakedown times table.

Elfyn Evans slipped between the two M-Sport riders, first of the contenders for the WRC title. The truth is that neither the Welshman nor Sébastien Ogier have been overly concerned about being among the best in the shakedown, what has left Evans in the aforementioned fourth position and Ogier in eighth place. Between the two Toyota drivers appear the Hyundai of Dani Sordo and Teemu Suninen. The Finnish driver, needing to add kilometers and experience in his debut with the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé, has been the driver who has completed the most shakedown passes with a total of five.

Takamoto Katsuta has been able to with Oliver Solberg in the duel that both have maintained for not occupying the position of ‘red lantern’ among the pilots at the wheel of a World Rally Car. In fact, the performance of the Swedish driver has been quite discreet in a narrow and ‘circuitero’ section that almost it suited the ‘Rally2’ vehicles better. In fact, Andrea Crugnola was the fastest rider in this technical category after signing the same time as Oliver Solberg on his fifth pass through the stretch. Behind the local rider were Andreas Mikkelsen, Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Russian Nikolay Gryazin.

Classification of the shakedown of the 2nd Monza Rally



Pos. Pilot Vehicle Time / Dif. 1st Kalle Rovanperä Toyota Yaris WRC 2: 55.1 2nd Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +0.3 3rd Adrien fourmaux Ford Fiesta WRC +1.0 4th Elfyn evans Toyota Yaris WRC +1.3 5th Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta WRC +1.3 6th Dani sordo Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +3.3 7th Teemu suninen Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +3.4 8th Sébastien Ogier Toyota Yaris WRC +3.7 9th Takamoto katsuta Toyota Yaris WRC +3.8 10th Oliver solberg Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe +5.8

The Monza Rally starts this Friday (07: 31h) with the celebration of the first special of the event. Drivers and co-drivers will compete 105.41 kilometers against the clock on this day.