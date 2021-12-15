SNK Corp. has released a new trailer for The King of Fighters XV with a new name character KROHNEN, although fans of the series will surely notice that it is about the return of K999 with a new name, appearance and without the references to Tetsuo from Akira that could have passed as plagiarism.

KROHNEN looks similar to K9999 but a few years older, with long hair but keeping the same shirt and scarf color for his iconic yellow and red look. Most of K9999’s movements are back with Krohnos in The King of Fighters XV, but they received a different visual identity, more technological and less organic.

K999 debuted in The King of Fighters 2001 but his last appearance was in the next installment, The King of Fighter 2002, the most popular in Latin America. The reason why SNK withdrew the character is due to his resemblance to Akira’s Tetsuo, as he even had the same voice actor as the one in the film. This caused SNK to fear a lawsuit and withdrew K9999 from the series, until The King of Fighters XV soon with Krohnos.

In future reissues of The King of Fighters 2002 K9999 was “replaced” by Nameless, a character without personality, with another aspect but the same movements. However, Nameless also disappeared from the future of the series, so we did not expect to see a return of K9999 or Nameles in The King of Fighters XV, which makes KROHNOS a big surprise.

The King of Fighters XV will hit the market on February 17, 2022, conversions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can now pre-order The King of Fighters XV on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store, which includes the PC version, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.