Darkest Dungeon 2 Preview: Darker Than Ever

Here Mattress again this time I bring you a game that is highly anticipated at least from me since I have been a player of the first installment, a roguelike with some changes compared to its predecessor, from the hand of the people of Red Hook Studios, will it be the second part an improvement over the first or will it comply with the rule that "the first game in the series is always better"? We'll see!

Darkest dungeon 2 It is currently in exclusive early access on the Epic Games Store for $ 5.99.

Continuing the story from where we left it

For those who did not play the first game, it is about a member of our family, who, tired of living between luxuries and eccentricity, decides to turn to the investigation of sinister and occult arts, doing all kinds of atrocities until he finds an underground tomb. Opening it frees what is known as corruption, which spreads over all lands.

The beginning of the game is basically this man sending us a letter to restore the manor, continuing this story, in the first game we are able to free the manor from this corruption, only to realize that it spread throughout the world, and of course , we will have to stop her, for that we will go in our carriage on a sinister journey to a mysterious mountain that contains the last hope to save this world.

Unlike the first, each hero is unique, in the sense that we will not have two plague doctors, but we will always have Paracelsus, with some personal quests that make us become fond of each one for some reason.

Interesting changes

The delivery has enough changes to justify itself, since it radically changes some aspects of the game, for example and the most notable thing is that we do not improve our base as in the first, but we improve ourselves with the items and things that we find throughout Along the way, a change that may or may not be pleasant, I personally like to improve my base, it is like a cut of the action and it gives me a sense of management (that if you read me in other notes you will know how much I like it). Although there is a type of improvement for our carriage, but it seems to me a simplification of what it was in the first game.

On the other hand, the duration of the campaign is much shorter, being able to finish the game in less than 10 hours, against hundreds of hours invested to get all the upgrades and things necessary to pass the Darkest dungeon From the first, this is not too bad given the way the characters are handled, as the game has more focus on relationships where we can see more of the story between them as they travel in a carriage into the dark.

Another notorious change that I don’t like very well is the structure of each “run”, since it is a roguelike and the whole trip is not done in one go, but there are several attempts to achieve it, accumulating experience and items in each attempt. . In the first installment there were very real and harsh consequences when making a difficult dungeon, to the point where we considered whether to continue or not because the characters, once dead, die forever (with exceptions), in this second part there is no such risk, it is simply pushing to the end. Despite everything going wrong, there is no real and lasting consequence, this makes it a bit more casual and takes it away from that hardcore difficulty for which the franchise became known.

Finally, the character rooster is half of what the first installment was, obviously it is a bad thing, but I imagine it will be remedied with DLC’s (free I hope) or patches

The improvements to the carriage, it seems to me a simplification of what could be done before, but it is not so bad.

The different routes we can take, this will define how dangerous our path is and what rewards we will obtain

What about combat?

It is quite similar to the first one, but in my opinion it is less fluid, the animations are more dragged and the damage that we do at the beginning is quite low, so the fights extend much more than one would like.

Artistically the game is the same, but with significant graphic improvements in terms of modeling and animations of the blows.

Although the aesthetic part was improved, the balance of the damage and the duration of the combats seems excessive to me.

And it runs on my PC?

At first I would tell you that, yes, since the requirements are not abysmal, but I did find a very important stutter in some parts of the game, especially in cinematics, that I still could not solve and that do not depend on how I the game works in general, I imagine it will be some kind of bug that will be fixed in the future, but I assure you that it is quite annoying.

The road where we will normally travel, as you can see, does not have super wow graphics, but there are some stability issues in the FPS.

System Requirements

Minimum: Windows 10 – AMD Athlon X4, Intel Core i5 4460 – 8 GB of RAM – 6 GB of Space – NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD R7 370

conclusion

In my opinion the guys at Red Hook Studios played it. Having a successful first game, they put in new ideas to give us a fresh experience, avoiding more of the same and wanting to innovate and improve on the story and characters already known. Although it seems to me that the game lacks work in every way, I feel that it is not a game that is properly finished, especially due to balance problems and especially in the new mechanics of relationships.

For my part, I tell you that it is worth playing to see where the story takes us.

