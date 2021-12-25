The Epic Games Store Christmas promotion has allowed us free download a few great games during these days, but today one of the best has undoubtedly been enabled, because you can get Prey without paying a single penny just by clicking here.

As has happened with all the previous You will only have 24 hours to add it to your account, moment in which it will become yours forever. Starting at 5:00 p.m. on November 26, it will be another title that follows the same example so that you have entertainment to give and take during these holidays.

Arkane Studios is behind this FPS that takes us to Talos I, a space station orbiting the Moon in the year 2032. Unfortunately, the place has been invaded by hostile aliens who will have to be fought with any weapon or tool available to carry out an investigation that allows us to reveal the truth about our protagonist’s past.

But one of its greatest characteristics is that we will have an ability to blend in with objects on the stage, something that will be essential to survive this threat. In short, a work that cannot be missing from your library and which in turn is a reboot of the classic Prey.