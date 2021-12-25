File photo of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó (Photo: EFE / Rayner Peña)



The leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó affirmed this Friday that Venezuelans will receive Christmas in “hard times“, Since preparing the typical dishes of the time and shopping for gifts or new clothes is something”cost above” Y “it involves many sacrifices”.

“Today we have a more unequal country with privileges for a small elite that is increasingly smaller and debased. Making Hallas, preparing dinner, buying new releases (clothes), it sounds uphill, involves many sacrifices or the idea is almost nostalgic, ”he said in a video shared on his Twitter account.

Guaidó said that the Government of Nicolás Maduro has wanted “sell the deceptive idea that things are fine, but Venezuelan families know what’s going on”. “There are more than six million (Venezuelans) who are outside our land today, there are millions of families who must spend these dates at a distance, with a voice message, a call, to try to feel close to those we love” he added.

A woman prepares Halca, a typical Venezuelan dish (Photo: Reuters)

He indicated that from the anti-Chavista bloc they have assumed the role of “survive, get ahead until achieving what Venezuela wants and needs a democratic and constitutional change”.

“Only in democracy can we live well, with progress, for the reunion of our people, again Christmas together “, he added.

The joint special representative of the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, Eduardo Stein, assured on December 19 that “there will be 8.9 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela in 17 countries by December 2022 ″.

Opponent proposes that Guaidó’s “interim presidency” have fewer controls

Henri Falcón (Photo: EFE)

The Venezuelan opponent Enrique Sanchez Falcon proposed this Friday that the anti-Chavista bloc reform its “Transition Statute” for Juan Guaidó to exercise the “interim presidency” with fewer controls from former deputies of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament).

“The excessive authoritative controls that the Transitional Statute granted to the AN to exercise them in front of the president in charge, have limited his actions“Said Falcón, who was appointed by Guaidó as special comptroller, in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He added that this situation has contributed “largely because it has not yet been possible to achieve the cessation of usurpation, not only have they prevented him from properly exercising his executive powers but they have also significantly diminished his leadership, even limiting his possibilities of managing new alliances for the political support of the interim government ”.

Falcón suggested that the functions of the “Interim government” and the “interim presidency” but with the “Due separation of powers” between the “government in charge” and the former deputies.

On January 23, 2019, Guaidó proclaimed himself “interim president” in a Caracas square before thousands of supporters, based on a particular interpretation of the Constitution, and obtaining the support of countries such as Canada, Colombia, the United States and some European nations. .

The objective of said “presidency” was to achieve “free” presidential elections, considering that the elections where Nicolás Maduro was re-elected in 2018 were “illegitimate.” However, to date this task has not been fulfilled.

With the backing of the United States and Colombia, Guaidó has gone on to manage state companies that are located in those nations such as Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos SA and Citgo.

Falcón indicated that in almost three years of “the presidency in office”, he has not been able to “establish agreed mechanisms to ensure the protection and recovery of assets abroad.”

