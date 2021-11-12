The shameful end of the 2021 DTM season has done a lot of damage to the series. A wound that is far from healing and that has its first side effects. In fact, JP Motorsport has given up competing in the DTM and will focus its efforts on contesting the GT World Challenge Europe with two units of the McLaren 720S GT3. What’s more, the team will compete in the SRO Motorsports competition full time for the first time, since so far his contacts with the series have been limited to his presence in the 24 Hours of Spa in 2020 and in the previous race, as well as in the 1,000 km of Paul Ricard this year.

All JP Motorsport entries in GTWC Europe were produced with Mercedes machinery, before joining forces with McLaren. In them, they were always behind the wheel of the formation cars Christian Klien or Patryk Krupinski, the latter director of the JP Motorsport team. However, the team draws for 2022 a much more ambitious project by lining up two McLaren 720S GT3 full time, competing in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup. The team even values ​​a third McLaren 720S GT3 in single rounds, with a particular focus on the 24 Hours of Spa.

Patryk Krupinski has indicated in this regard: «In the DTM we have learned a lot this year, but the concept is not perfect. As the only team of one brand, you start at a great disadvantage by fighting against eight GT3s from another manufacturer working together. We have already raced in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2020 and 2021 and were very impressed for the environment and the professionalism of the organization. Racing demands everything from every member of the team. The SRO Motorsport Championship is very competitive, a reference in GT racing. That is why it is our goal for next year.