As we know, not everything can be good news, this is the case of the long-awaited fourth installment of the well-received franchise of John wick.

That’s right, as has been seen a lot lately, John Wick could not escape the delays that many filming and projects have had thanks to the pandemic, and this has brought us the sad news that not only will we have to wait until 2022 to enjoy this fourth film, but the wait will be even longer.

We are sorry that your excitement has to pause, and tell you this, but even if it is not the end of the world, the wait is not always pleasant for the fans, since this action movie will take a little longer to arrive (although honestly, more that little is a considerable amount of time), since will be delayed to 2023, and it already has a new release date.

Through a video of Youtube, Lionsgate announced that John Wick 4 is now re-scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2023.

That’s right, it was agreed that it would arrive by May 27, 2022, so this delay will cause it to arrive 20 months after agreed.

But even though the wait will be longer, it is worth considering that John Wick fans must have developed some extra patience by now, given that it was originally scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2021, the same date it was supposed to. The Matrix Resurrections was going to be released.

But as we have already heard this year, due to the pandemic, everything changed and this delayed it much more, as well as many other long-awaited movie titles.

At the moment it is unknown what is the reason why Lionsgate changed the release date of John Wick 4.

But at least, through this new video for John Wick 4, we are given a bit of the tape, although its true purpose is to share the new release date.