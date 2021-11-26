Batgirl will have her own solo movie in the DCEU, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. JK Simmons, who will play James Gordon, referred to it.

The DC Extended Universe continues to grow and, to this end, the company broadens its horizon in terms of launch methods. Among the plans is to launch some products in cinema and others only on the platform of HBO Max. This is the case of the film by Batgirl.

The project is starring Leslie grace, which just appeared in In The Heights, and will be directed by the duo of filmmakers behind Bad Boys for Life, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

Another important face will be that of JK Simmons. The actor played the curator James Gordon at Snyderverse. Thus, it is interesting that he repeats on paper and not Jeffrey Wright, who will play the policeman of Gotham on The batman. For this reason, the first expressed himself on the film in question.

“I was completely amazed that they came back to me recently and wanted me to be Commissioner Gordon again and to be a more meaningful role, ”says the actor of his return as Gordon. I am looking forward to doing it. I think I’ll get in touch with [la protagonista Leslie Grace] and the directors in the next few days and I’ll do little preliminary rehearsals”, He commented.

In turn, the experienced professional referred to the beginning of the filming of the tape in question, advancing some details.

“They start very early and I join sometime in January in Glasgow, which is a wonderful place to shoot as it is gothic.”He added.

On the other hand, the artist was emphatic in the tone that he wants to give the curator. Among other things, he seems to be very sure of a specific profile that he would like him to have, but he has discussed it with the creatives.

“I’m excited to be the one Jim Gordon was and will be. I had a long talk with the guys about how we want to portray it. It’s a really interesting version to introduce Batgirl and flesh out Jim Gordon”, Concluded the interpreter.

Source: Happy sad confused