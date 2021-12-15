A new clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home presents the complete fight between Doctor Strange and Spidey in the Mirror Dimension.

In the clip, which was posted on Twitter by PlayStation, Peter attempting to flee with an object known as The Box, when he is transported by Strange to the Mirror Dimension. In the battle for The Box, the Sorcerer Supreme explains that in the Multiverse there are a lot of people who know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, “and if that spell is released everyone will come here.” To which the head of the network reverses that they cannot return them home to die.

Thus, we conclude that the mysterious Box is a spell and that surely the characters who cannot return to die is a reference to the villains of the previous Spider-Man sagas, whom we have seen here despite the fact that they had died in their respective films: the Sam Raimi trilogy and the two parts of The Amazing Spider-Man.

As is known, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a failed spell that sought to hide the secret identity of the hero after Mysterio exposed it to the world at the end of Far From Home. This causes villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Stephen Strange talks about the Multiverse, you listen. One last peek at #SpiderManNoWayHome before it swings into theaters this week. pic.twitter.com/yOMICz4FlF – PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 14, 2021

First seen in 2016’s Doctor Strange, the Mirror Dimension allows magic users to practice it – we saw it briefly in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, when Doctor Strange tried to trap Thanos inside.

