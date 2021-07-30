Jeremy Renner has been Hailee Steinfeld's mentor at Marvel Studios

Actor Jeremy Renner has been with Marvel Studios since 2011 so he has some great advice for Hailee Steinfeld, his Hawkeye co-star.

We are facing a generational change, since the great heroes of Marvel studios they are being replaced by other younger characters. So Clint Burton (Jeremy Renner) will pass the witness to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), also in the filming of the series Hawk Eye it seems that there has been a great complicity between them.

“My role was always that of a mentor. Aside from acting on the show, he was protecting her and giving her CliffsNotes on how she goes with this kind of filmmaking. Since there is green screen and it is difficult to assume the superhero life. For all those things I just wanted to protect her, because there are many physical things. She is a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the great things she is capable of. “

Jeremy renner defined the character of Kate bishop like a fan of Hawk Eye 22 years old that is “Wonderfully annoying and just as lovely.”

What will the series be about?

Hawk Eye will start after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), although we still don’t know how and why Clint Burton (Jeremy Renner) begins to be the mentor of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), she must learn fast from the hero because they will face great threats.

Also, the movie Black widow also linked with the series Hawk Eye. As Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) commissioned Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will kill Clint burton for being responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). So we will see this epic showdown on the show that will premiere on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.

The rest of the films of Marvel studios where has participated Jeremy renner can also be viewed on the platform streaming Disney Plus.