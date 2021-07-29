Jeffrey Wright talks about playing The Watcher in What If ...?

Jeffrey Wright spoke about voicing Uatu, The Watcher in the animated series What If… ?, and about Chadwick Boseman’s latest appearance as Black Panther.

Uatu, better known as The Watcher or the Vigilante in the Marvel Universe, will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the series What If…? coming soon to Disney +. Taking advantage of the fact that the production released the individual poster of the character for the aforementioned series, Entertainment Weekly presented an exclusive interview with the actor, who, among other things, talked about how he gave this character a twist.

Uatu, the cosmic being who knows everything and sees everything, known as The Watcher or The Vigilante, will be in charge of introducing us to the stories that will show what would happen if certain crucial moments of the MCU were developed differently.

Jeffrey Wright promises a different The Watcher

According to Jeffrey Wright, he will face the challenge of bringing The Watcher to life by turning the recurring conceptualization of these types of characters around: “Many times, we hear a character like this who is very powerful and wise and dramatic, if you look at some From old movies from Greek mythology and even Egyptian mythology and things like that or from history, we find that the characters have British accents. I have never come to understand why this is so. Why do all the wise men in film history or wise women or wise men have to be British?

Later he adds that “all the ancient Egyptians seem to have spoken with a British accent, all the ancient Egyptians apparently went to Cambridge. I don’t know how that worked, but apparently it did. ” Given this, Wright assures that having worked the voice of the character in a way that will surprise us.

“I went back to the moon in 1963 with the Fantastic Four to discover Uatu, the Watcher, first, and then I immersed myself in some of the What If … comics, which I think started in 1977. It’s a really exciting opportunity to go back and reinventing some of the MCU characters that everyone loves, reinventing not just the characters but, more importantly, reconfiguring their stories and their narratives and their heroic arcs. There are endless possibilities with this which is quite exciting and fans will be amazed. ”

How was what Jeffrey Wright recreated the character of The watcher?

On how to approach the voice of this omniscient and all-powerful character, he held talks with the main screenwriter, AC Bradley, and with the director, Bryan Andrews. “There was a lot of discussion about how this guy talks. What does this omniscient, celestial, alien being sound like that has powers that go beyond most of the characters we’ve seen in Marvel movies? How do you speak? I wanted to make sure that the tones of the character were new, that they were born from the current moment ”.

“It took us some time to develop the voice and establish something that we all felt good about. That took us a little time, a little exploration. And then it was the process of looking at some of the images that they were showing me, different ideas about what it was, different ideas about the tone of the series, because the animation is really dense and tense and cinematic, but at the same time very warm. So that gave me an idea of ​​what we were playing. And then I would get the scripts and we got to work. ”

The Last Goodbye Chadwick Boseman

Without looking for it, Jeffrey Wright was able to alternate Chadwick Boseman as The Watcher and T’Challa / Black Panther in the late actor’s final work for the MCU, which he will give in What If… ?. The actor confessed, “I was very excited to hear Chadwick Boseman voicing T’Challa like he does on the show. In fact, I met him when Black Panther showed up at Comic-Con. We met every once in a while after that and just watching him grow as an actor and watch him take on this character, see what it meant, and understand that he did it while facing serious challenges, it seems to me that he is at the level of heroism that he is at. Black Panther. So being a part of a bit of what his latest job is is really special. And I can’t wait for people to hear it. ”

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Search in our online store:

Marvel Basics – Avengers: Age of Khonshu

From the beginning of time … Until the end of the world?

Trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past, Tony Stark lost his armor along with a good chunk of sanity, and tonight, when the sun goes down and the devil reappears, will he also lose what remains of his soul?

In the present, the most powerful villains on Earth unite against a common threat: the Avengers! And while the heroes face an uprising like no other, they are attacked by one of their own! Mummies rise from their graves. From K’un-Lun, to Wakanda, to Greenwich Village, secret armies march under the moonlight.

A dark god invades Asgard and Moon Knight leaps into action like never before! Thus begins the era of Khonshu, and the fall of the Avengers.

Collect Avengers (2018) # 31-38

Also being read:

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction