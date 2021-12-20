We present the different options that the various digital platforms offer you about Marvel Comics content so that you can enjoy on your days off

Finally, a few holidays are going through like an oasis of calm, so we can only take the remote control of the television and open any of the digital platforms where Marvel has interesting content.

Do not miss: What premieres does Marvel Studios have on the horizon?

From the films that started the mythology of the House of Ideas on the big screen, to the productions that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the series that are all the rage, Marvel has much to offer through the digital world.

We present the different Marvel movies and series that you can find on the different digital platforms offered by the application market.

Netflix

Series

Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)

Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)

Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)

The Defenders (Season 1)

The Punisher (Seasons 1-3)

HBO Max

Spider-man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

Disney +

All the cinematic content offered by Marvel Studios from 2008 with Iron Man, until the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There is even the option to enjoy these tapes in an aspect similar to the IMAX format.

The series that make up phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The X-Men mythology productions, including two solo films of Wolverine and New Mutans

STAR +

Hulk

The Incredible Hulk

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

The Punisher (1989)

Daredevil

Elektra

Legion

Helstrom

MODOK

You can also read: How is everything connected in the movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?

Sources: HBO Max / Netflix / Disney + / Star +

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, the event that every good fan should have in their collection

The fate of the entire Marvel Universe hangs in the balance as earth’s mightiest heroes face their greatest challenge! Gathered across the cosmos by the incredibly powerful Beyonder, the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are faced with their most deadly foes on a mysterious planet known as Battleword.

The promise to the winner is the maximum reward. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies collide, there is one among them who is unwilling to settle for something less than godliness. Can the combined strength of the heroes prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe?

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have for you Marvel Deluxe – Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars, the story that marked a before and after in the history of comics

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship