The houses are getting smarter and with more features and built-in home automation technology, although most of the time these advances are being incorporated by users little by little over the years.

However, there are also proposals that try to integrate technology into homes from the initial design process, with new materials, techniques and construction concepts that show us what the houses of the future will be or should be like.

A clear example of this comes from the hand of Cyberhut, a house that claims to be “sustainable, flexible and healthy” thanks to the technological improvements that it incorporates inside.





According to its creators, the house is “designed to respond to the challenges that new generations will face”, for which they have chosen to use the technology developed by Astroland, the first “interplanetary agency in Spain”, which is betting as we can see in the images for a design that more closely resembles a spatial colonization module than a conventional house.

Betting on energy efficiency, solar energy and telemedicine





CyberHut was born from the beginning as a smart home which has state-of-the-art technological tools to facilitate the day-to-day life of its tenants. To do this, it includes artificial intelligence systems and sensors big data that make it a home with a high degree of automation from its origins, being able, according to its creators, to adapt to the daily routines of its inhabitants.

Thus, it is capable of organize orders and receive packages, schedule daily tasks for automatic execution or Go shopping based on a diet designed in a personalized way for the user.

Materials have been used in its construction that they claim are non-polluting but durable, reusable, recyclable and repairable. This allows the application of circular economy criteria, and even recycled plastic has been used through 3D printers.

CyberHut is also committed to energy efficiency and it is capable of generating and storing its own energy, producing food, and recycling and storing water. For this, it has a system of rainwater harvesting and relative humidity, which complete an integral cycle through three networks of white, black and gray water reusing shower water and sinks for irrigation.





It also has solar panels and storage of this electrical energy in batteries for use without the need for connection. It also has a preventive medicine service with applications that monitor the vital signs of the tenants. The house includes HEPA filters, shock treatment by ozone and deionization systems of the environment and air purification.





Finally, the spaces can be customized to the needs of each tenant, including, for example, a play station, gym or bar, according to the user’s preferences. It is designed for a pay per use and has the advantage over conventional constructions that it allows you to change location at any time.

Price and availability

At the moment there are no prices on this futuristic home, but It can already be visited in different cities of Spain on different dates to see the concept live. Right now and until January 10 it will be in Madrid at Ciudad Lineal.

More information | Cyberhut