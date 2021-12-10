With the spaces that gave life in the House of Tomás Allende still in our retina, Casa Decor 2022 returns again to the Barrio de Salamanca. The neighborhood that saw it born 30 years ago will host the new edition between April 7 and May 22.

And it will do so in a magnificent building located in the number 89 of Goya street, corner with Conde Peñalver. The building, one of the six corner buildings in this important commercial hub of the capital, was built in 1920.

A typical residential property of bourgeois architecture





The building chosen to host the 2022 edition of Casa Decor is a typical residential property in this area. It has a total of 4,600 square meters, and preserves the original distribution of the houses that the bourgeoisie built in this area.

It consists of six floors, distributed in an L-shape, and inside, there is abundant natural light thanks to the more than 50 windows that overlook the façade. In addition, the building preserves original elements like the wooden floors, the high ceilings, the floor-to-ceiling windows.





Its charming terraces also stand out, ideal for contemplating the rooftops of Madrid. In total, in this building, which is currently a blank canvas for the firms and interior designers who will participate, 54 spaces will be adapted.

30 years of Casa Decor





In the 2022 edition, Casa Decor returns to the neighborhood where it was born, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of its creation. In the 57 editions held in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, Casa Decor has acted in more than 250,000 square meters to house 2,424 interior design projects carried out by more than 3,000 professionals in collaboration with 4,200 companies.

And if the figures for the exhibition are dizzying, the 2,300,000 visitors who have come to Casa Decor since it was born in 1992 are even more surprising.

Photographs: Nacho Uribe Salazar

