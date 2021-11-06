What happens on Saturdays around here? Many things, but among them we are dedicated to showing you the best captures that have reached us in the photo mode channel of our Discord server. In this case, the theme that we proposed last week was, of course, Halloween.

The capture that heads the article, belonging to Layers of Fear 2, it is the work of our reader Raccoon, of which he told us “it is not the cat that is on the closet”. Truly terrifying.

On the other hand, and as usual, we bring a couple more captures. The first one is really original. Because let’s see, who comes up with this right off the bat that a racing game is the most suitable for making a halloweenesca catch? In this case, a nebur9362. He himself told us the following:

“And you say, how can Halloween be brought into a driving game beyond fall? Well you can, putting Jack-o’-lantern at the wheel hahahaha “.

Here you have it:





Finally we leave you with a capture of Umo Heima, undoubtedly one of the most active members of our Discord in terms of making and uploading captures, who told us “What is Halloween without pumpkins or costumes?”. The photo, by the way, is made in The Last of Us – Remastered:





And for this week: superheroes

We are going to take advantage of the fact that Eternals, the new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just been released to propose the Superheros as the theme for this week’s photo mode. We are sure that there are going to be some very cool catches, so go for it.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can go up your best captures to our Discord server until next time Friday, November 12 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!

Discord | Join the official VidaExtra server