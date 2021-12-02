After all kinds of rumors and a wide variety of leaks, MIUI 13 will finally arrive together with Xiaomi 12 and it will also do so this month in December in the same presentation event. So at least the internal code of MIUI reveals it.

According to several images contributed by kacskrz, the Xiaomi 12 will debut with MIUI 13 Stable installed by default, which would indicate that both would be presented simultaneously or at least almost at the same time throughout this month.

The Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone of the company to have MIUI 13

As we can see under these lines, the internal code of MIUI already refers to the Xiaomi 12 together with the version V13.0.1.0.SLBCNXM, which would be the first stable variant of MIUI 13. In this way we can also say that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first to update or make use of this new version of MIUI.

Looks like # MIUI13 will come to the Stable channel (at least in China) at launch… Builds for the expected Xiaomi 12 series are ready. pic.twitter.com/H0pIZ3gfvZ – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) December 1, 2021

Also, as the nomenclature of this version of MIUI shows us, The Xiaomi 12 will also debut with Android 12 pre-installed, therefore incorporating all the new features that this latest version of the famous Google operating system integrates.

In short, the Xiaomi 12 will be presented this month, that is already official. The main novelty is that it will do so with MIUI 13 pre-installed, as well as Android 12, so the debut of this new version of MIUI will also take place this month.

