If you are an artist and you are considering jumping to the iPad, maybe this AppleInsider review can help you.

The question that titles this article is more common than it sounds. And it is that the iPad Pro, along with the rest of the members of the iPad family of devices, has become the perfect ally for many artists and designers of all kinds. Nevertheless, there are those who still have their doubts about whether it is capable of overriding other options.

A Wacom graphics tablet, or any other brand specialized in this class of equipment, is perfect for use with PCs or Macs. This offered a significant advantage over the iPad until a few years ago. However, both the constant improvement of the applications available in the App Store and the implementation of functionalities such as Sidecar it has changed everything.

Now, it is not only possible to connect your iPad to your Mac to be able to use any kind of application and take advantage of the capabilities of the tablet and the Apple Pencil. In many cases, you don’t even need a Mac nearby, since you may be able to do your work through apps like Procreate.

In order to discover whether or not it is a true alternative to the classic combination of Mac and graphics tablet, Brian Patterson, an illustrator who collaborates on AppleInsider, He has written an extensive and detailed analysis of its possibilities. Both its hardware and its software, presenting in this case Photoshop for iPad and the shortcomings or advantages it may have compared to the desktop version.

Patterson’s conclusions are yet to come, and it is that he indicates that he is still adapting his way of working to the iPad and Apple Pencil. However, and although he says that he will not yet replace his Mac mini or his Wacom tablet, he does comment that they are tools capable of creating professional quality pieces of art. Tools that have made many never look back after leaving their graphics tablet.

