Is it worth buying equipment with Gigabit Ethernet ports or better Multigigabit?

Will it improve my Internet connection with Multigigabit network?

Currently fiber optic internet connections are 300 Mbps or 600 Mbps on average. That means that with a Gigabit Ethernet network equipment we will have more than enough. It must be borne in mind that with this type of network, as we mentioned before, we can obtain a speed of 1 Gbps so that we can take advantage of all the bandwidth of our connection.

On the other hand, 1 Gbps fiber optic connections already go up a lot in price and with our current Gigabit Ethernet equipment we would have enough, in fact, the routers and ONT provided by the operators are capable of providing a maximum theoretical 1Gbps, which is then it is about 940Mbps symmetrical really. In this regard, having a Multigigabit network for the Internet WAN does not make much sense, unless you want to be prepared for the future with connections greater than 1Gbps of fiber optic, however, today few operators are capable of provide these connection modes.

When is Gigabit Ethernet best for us?

Today, if we want to enjoy a minimal Gigabit Ethernet network we would need a category 5e cable. However, as the prices are now, it would be a good idea for it to be a minimum of category 6 and if we think about the future, to have a Multigigabit Ethernet network it would be highly recommended to buy one of category 7. Also when choosing a network cable if it has a shield that protects it from external interference much better. The reason is that this type of shielded network cable produces fewer errors due to external interference than UTP.