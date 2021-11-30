If you are one of those who buy regularly on the Internet, surely you also get used to compare prices between online stores to get the best deal. And it is that finding the product we want at the best price always makes our day. But beware, these attractive bargains are not always true. Some websites in the days prior to promotions such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday or sales take advantage of inflate prices of the most demanded products when in moments prior to said promotions we have been able to find them for lower prices. But how can I figure this out?
AliExpress is not characterized by being one of the best online stores if we want something fast and quality, but it is one of the e-commerce options that many users take into account when they are looking for any type of product at a good price and they are not in too much of a rush to receive it. In addition, it is not the only website to make cheap purchases to China. With the arrival of Christmas and the promotions still active in some cases on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are in one of the periods of the year in which we make the most purchases online and we must be careful with this. It is the ideal time for cybercriminals to try to get personal data, steal accounts, etc. And it is also time that some online stores paint as offers products in which they have increased their price taking advantage of the Christmas pull. For this reason, we are going to see several ways to know if AliExpress products are an offer or if they are kidding us.
Alitools
To avoid false bargains, one of the best allies is Alitools. A tool capable of monitoring the evolution of AliExpress prices. Thanks to the price history we will be able to know if a product has gone up or down in recent days. Alitools is a google chrome extension that we can install totally free to start buying cheaper on AliExpress thanks to its different functionalities.
Price history checker
Through Alitools we can see the fluctuation in price of the products in which we are interested. We can buy cheaper thanks to the notifications of price drops that are especially useful in periods of sales or promotions. With your help, we will be able to distinguish whether it is a real offer or we are being misled.
Seller reliability
With Alitools we can also know if the seller we want to buy a product from on AliExpress is trustworthy or not. This tool analyzes sellers based on the ratings internal. And they will show us detailed information about the seller.
Product reviews
With Alitools it will be easier for us to find opinions about real products and avoid those false comments that can confuse us when making a purchase decision.
Comparison with other sellers
If we are interested in buying a particular product, Alitools can suggest similar products that other AliExpress sellers are offering so that we can easily see which one is offering it at the best price. And not only the price is important, but it also lets us know which one is the best popular appraisal have.
In addition to the Chrome extension, Alitools is also available for Telegram and Android.
Aliprice
Another tool that helps us find the best deals on Aliexpress is Aliprice. Available for browsers Chrome, Yandex, Firefox, Opera, 360, AdsPower and Safari. The application is also compatible with devices Android and iOS.
In this case, Aliprice is also available to buy prices on other websites such as Amazon, Ebay Booking and Alibaba among many others. Its operation is very simple, just paste the product url in which we are interested and we automatically access a graph that shows us the price history of said product.
We can also check all AliExpress sellers that sell that product and choose the one with the best prices and ratings. With a simple click on the reviews tab we can see photos of other people who have bought the same product. We can check things such as if the packaging with which it is sent is correct, if the photos offered by the seller are real or not, if the product is worth it or is of poor quality etc.
In short, with these two totally free tools We can save a few euros for Christmas shopping and know for sure if what is advertised as bargains and discounts really are or are not tricking us into biting.