AliExpress is not characterized by being one of the best online stores if we want something fast and quality, but it is one of the e-commerce options that many users take into account when they are looking for any type of product at a good price and they are not in too much of a rush to receive it. In addition, it is not the only website to make cheap purchases to China. With the arrival of Christmas and the promotions still active in some cases on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, we are in one of the periods of the year in which we make the most purchases online and we must be careful with this. It is the ideal time for cybercriminals to try to get personal data, steal accounts, etc. And it is also time that some online stores paint as offers products in which they have increased their price taking advantage of the Christmas pull. For this reason, we are going to see several ways to know if AliExpress products are an offer or if they are kidding us.

To avoid false bargains, one of the best allies is Alitools. A tool capable of monitoring the evolution of AliExpress prices. Thanks to the price history we will be able to know if a product has gone up or down in recent days. Alitools is a google chrome extension that we can install totally free to start buying cheaper on AliExpress thanks to its different functionalities.

Price history checker

Through Alitools we can see the fluctuation in price of the products in which we are interested. We can buy cheaper thanks to the notifications of price drops that are especially useful in periods of sales or promotions. With your help, we will be able to distinguish whether it is a real offer or we are being misled.